Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Installs Danette Anthony Reed as International President & CEO Leading 320,000 Members Worldwide

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danette Anthony Reed has ascended to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s highest office, becoming the 31st woman to be installed as its International President & CEO during the organization’s biennial international convention on Thursday, July 14, in Orlando, FL. Thousands of sorority members and dignitaries were present for her installation. She becomes the first Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® International President who is an engineer.



She takes the helm of the nation’s first African American sorority 114 years after its founding at Howard University. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women; it comprises over 320,000 members in over 1,046 undergraduate and graduate chapters throughout the United States and 11 nations worldwide. The sorority’s international headquarters are in Chicago, IL.

A Dallas, TX resident and retired PepsiCo executive, Danette Reed brings decades of corporate leadership, community engagement, service, and progressive sorority governance. Her 46 years of continuous sorority service at local, regional, and international levels has well-prepared her for this role.

“I am humbled and excited to lead this great organization of outstanding women who represent all walks of life and who consistently live up to our mission of service to all mankind,” she said. “It is an honor and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. Over the next four years, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will provide programs of service locally and worldwide to make a difference in the communities we serve.”

As International President & CEO, Danette Reed will lead the sorority’s 18-member board of directors, set policy, and develop programs to mobilize Alpha Kappa Alpha members globally to address pressing issues impacting families and communities. She will uphold the sorority’s mission to be of “Service to All Mankind.”

Prior to her installation, Danette Reed held over 24 leadership positions in the sorority at all levels, including International Treasurer. A committed Life Member and Silver Star (25-year) member, she recently completed her term as First International Vice President of the sorority. Previously, she served as Vice President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Housing Foundation and Vice President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation.

At the chapter level, Danette Reed has been president or vice president of three chapters, held numerous other leadership positions, and was a charter member of Omicron Mu Omega Chapter, in Dallas, TX, where she currently is a member. While president of Omicron Mu Omega Chapter, she received the South Central Region’s Outstanding President’s Award.

During her tenure at PepsiCo, Danette Reed rose through the operations ranks in the Frito-Lay division, becoming the first African American woman plant director to lead the start-up of an $80 million bakery facility in Dallas. She later moved to Frito-Lay’s corporate office and led a cross-functional team in the commercialization of $300 million in innovative products. She retired in 2017 after 34 years of service.

Danette Reed holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration, specializing in Finance, from Southern Methodist University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University.

In addition to her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority service, Danette Reed is a charter member of the Greater Denton County (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated®; Top Ladies of Distinction; the Carrousels of Dallas, TX; and the National Association of Parliamentarians.



About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American, college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha comprises 320,000 members in over 1,046 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Korea, South Africa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Led by International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, Alpha Kappa Alpha is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.” For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, visit www.aka1908.com.

