CDL 2021/22 Program Year Comes to an End

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past ten years, Creative Destruction Lab has seen over 6,500 founders representing more than 2,300 companies participate in the CDL program. CDL alumni companies have gone on to create over CAD $20 billion in equity value.
What started as a small mentorship program for tech startups in 2012, has evolved into a global program with twelve locations across Canada, the US, and Europe.
If you’re a founder working on deep-tech innovations, CDL can connect you with world-class mentors, scientists, and investors to accelerate your startup. The 9-month CDL program runs from October to June and is currently accepting applications for its upcoming program year.
This past year, high-potential startups from all over the world have been working tirelessly through the CDL program, and we’re pleased to release the full list of our 200+ CDL Graduating Ventures from the 2021/22 program year. Congratulations!
2021/22 CDL Graduating Ventures:
CDL Prime
Prime CDL-Atlantic Prime
Drinkable Water Solutions Inc. drinkable.tech
Electric Puppets electricpuppets.com
Frenter frenter.com
Greenlight Analytical greenlightanalytical.com
Melior Motus meliormotus.com
Myomar Molecular Inc.
NovaResp Technologies Inc. novaresp.com
Picketa Systems picketa.com
Prosaris Solutions Ltd. prosaris.ca
TurboPlay Genxp.com
CDL-Rockies Prime
All Skin allskinhealth.com
Cadence Final Document Services cadencecares.ca
Convergence Medical Sciences convergencemed.ca
Nephrodite Inc. nephrodite.com
Ownly theownly.io
Umay Care umay.rest
Xander xander.tech
CDL-Toronto Prime
Rivelin Robotics rivelinrobotics.com
Alariss Global alariss.com
InSpek inspek-solutions.com
MintList mintlist.com
Mobot teammobot.com
Northern Nanopore Instruments solidstatenanopore.com
Structure Plus structure.plus
CDL-Vancouver Prime
Audette audette.io
Chroma Technologies chroma.ca
Machinery Analytics machineryanalytics.com
Operant Networks operantnetworks.com
Pocketed (legally known as deepND Inc.) hellopocketed.io
RailVision Analytics railvision.ca
Recalm recalm.com
CDL Ag
Avalo avalo.ai
Holganix holganix.com
IXON ixon.com.hk
Liven Proteins livenproteins.ca
Re-Nuble re-nuble.com
Root Applied Sciences rootappliedsciences.com
CDL Artificial Intelligence
CDL-Montreal AI
Adaptive Pulse adaptivepulse.com
AI Health Highway ai-highway
Areto Labs aretolabs.com
Arkangel AI arkangel.ai
Haloo haloo.co
Lux Aerobot luxaerobot.com
Mely.ai mely.ai
Memorable tekal.ai
Sesh gosesh.com
Simmunome Inc. simmunome.com
Visual Behavior visualbehavior.ai
CDL-Oxford AI
Advai advai.co.uk
Cogram cogram.com
Inspirient inspirient.com
IPercept Technology ipercept.io
Kaedim kaedim.com
Luffy AI luffy.ai
QuantPi quantpi.com
Zeta Motion zetamotion.com
CDL-Toronto AI
Cedience biotechsquare.com
Shakudo shakudo.io
TrojAI troj.ai
Waverly mywaverly.com
CDL Blockchain
Bittensor bittensor.com
BX Smart Labs bloinx.io
Gray Wolf graywolfai.com
Open Leverage openleverage.finance
Onomy Protocol onomy.io
Polkadex polkadex.trade
PERCS getpercs.com
CDL Climate
CDL-Oxford Climate
Blue Planet Ecosystems blueplanetecosystems.com
Byterat byterat.io
Milvus Advanced
Mission Zero Technologies missionzero.tech
Mixteresting mixteresting.com
Odqa Renewable Energy Technologies odqa.com
Sphera sphera.uk
Spoor spoor.ai
Xampla xampla.com
CDL-Paris Climate
GenoMines genomines.com
Unicorn Biotechnologies unicornb.io
Sitowie sitowie.fr
Bioweg bioweg.com
Brayfoil Technologies brayfoil.com
Asclepios Tech asclepiostech.com
Papkot papkot.com
CDL-Vancouver Climate
Aquacycl aquacycl.com
KineticCore Solutions kineticcore.com
Lypid lypid.co
Novoloop novoloop.com
pH7 Technologies ph7technologies.ca
CDL Commerce
Atheraxon atheraxon.com
Automation Intelligence autointel.io
Belive.ai belive.ai
Blockalytics blockalytics.io
erli.ai
Gimme Vending gimmevending.com
LimeLoop thelimeloop.com
Omnispeech omni-speech.com
RIF Robotics rifrobotics.com
SJW Robotics sjwrobotics.com
WasteWizer Technologies wastewizer.com
Weeve weeve.ai
CDL Energy
2S Water 2swater.com
Aurora Hydrogen aurorahydrogen.com
ChargeLab chargelab.co
IronSight ironsight.app
Moment Energy momentenergy.ca
SunGreenH2 sungreenh2.com
CDL FinTech
Atlas Metrics atlasmetrics.io
Caura caura.com
ClimateX climate-x.com
Curacel curacel.ai
Dapio (previously Paymob) paymobtech.com
ShareID shareid.ai
CDL Health
CDL-Oxford Health
6degrees 6degrees.tech
CytoSwim cytoswim.com
Dermagnostix dermagnostix.com
Hypervision Surgical hypervisionsurgical.com
LiliumX liliumx.com
Link Biologics linkbiologics.co.uk
LuSeed Vascular LuSeed-Vascular.com
Neuronostics neuronostics.com
CDL-Seattle Computational Health
Cellens cellensinc.com
Origin Health originhealth.ai
Talus Bio talus.bio
Tend Health tend-health.com
Valorant Health valoranthealth.com
Wayfinder Biosciences wayfinderbio.com
CDL-Toronto Health
A4i a4i.me
Covira Surgical ovirasurgical.com
Cytosolix Inc. cytosolix.com
Decoy Therapeutics decoytx.com
Inso Biosciences inso.bio
InventoRR M.D. Inc. inventorrmd.ca
LEADOPTIK leadoptik.com
Limax Biosciences limaxbiosciences.com
NearWave nearwave.co
Synova Life Sciences synovalife.com
TATUM Bioscience tatumbio.com
Tidal Medical tidalmedical.com
CDL-Toronto Neuro
AXONIS Therapeutics axonis.us
IRegained Inc. iregained.ca
Neurastasis neurastasis.com
PSYONIC psyonic.io
Origami Therapeutics origamitherapeutics.com
Cordance Medical cordancemedical.com
Encora Therapeutics encoratherapeutics.com
CDL-Vancouver Health
20/20 OptimEyes Technologies 2020optimeyes.ca
Arrowsmith Genetics
Biomotum biomotum.com
BugSeq bugseq.com
Catena Biosciences catenabiosciences.com
Implant Genius implantgenius.com
Palm Therapeutics palmtherapeutics.com
Protillion Biosciences protillion.com
Proton Intelligence protonintel.com
TYBR Health tybrhealth.com
CDL-Wisconsin Health & Wellness
Child Health Imprints hildhealthimprints.com
Arcascope arcascope.com
Gray Oncology Solutions Inc. gray-os.com
LUCID Inc. thelucidproject.ca
Pearl Diagnostics pearldx.com
ViewMind Inc. viewmind.ai
Winter Innovations winter-innovations.com
xDot Medical Inc. xdot-medical-inc
CDL Matter
Lios lios-group.com
Molecule Works moleculeworks.com
Krosslinker krosslinker.com
Wootz wootznano.com
CDL Oceans
Algae-C algae-c.com
Ashored Inc. ashored.ca
Blue Lion Labs bluelionlabs.com
ecoSPEARS ecospears.com
Engage Creative Technologies engagecreative.ca
Planetary Technologies planetarytech.com
Sunfish Inc. sunfishinc.com
WaveAerospace waveaerospace.com
Wittaya Aqua International Inc. wittaya-aqua.ca
CDL Quantum
PlanQC
C12 Quantum Electronics c12qe.com
ForeQast foreqast.ai
Pixel Photonics pixelphotonics.com
QC82 qc82.tech
QphoX qphox.eu
Quantum Oracles uantumoracles.xyz
Qubic qubictech.co
Qunova Computing qunovacomputing.com
ZebraKet
CDL Risk
BirdsEyeView Technologies birdseyeviewtechnologies.com
Cooper Pet Care cooperpetcare.com
Federato federato.ai
iink Payments iinktech.com
Protosure protosure.io
CDL Space
Kayahn Space Corp. kayhan.space
Leanspace leanspace.io
Lunar Outpost lunaroutpost.com
NewOrbit neworbit.space
Novo Space novo.space
Obruta Space Solutions obruta.com
Prewitt Ridge prewittridge.com
CDL Supply Chain
AWL-Electricity awl-e.com
Femtum femtum.com
Maxa AI maxa.ai
Pathway pathway.com
Niosense niosense.com
Optimate optimate.ai
PAXAFE paxafe.com
PemPem pempem.org
PowerTree powertree.ai
Talyn Air talyn.com
The Rubic therubic.com
About Creative Destruction Lab
Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success. Founded in 2012 by Professor Ajay Agrawal at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, the program has expanded to 12 sites across six countries. Participating ventures have created $20 billion (CAD) in equity value.
