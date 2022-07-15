Dimplex Announces the 'Discover Dimplex Tour' - Bringing a Luxury Showroom to 32 States

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimplex is excited to announce the Discover Dimplex Tour, a first-of-its-kind program in the hearth industry. Anchored by dealer events designed to create excitement and interest with consumers, this tour will function as a shared resource for Dimplex and its business partners to present working products to prospective customers. This aids in better visualization of the product and creates a better understanding of the value proposition while simplifying the decision-making process. Since dealers need to be in their showrooms selling, making it challenging to attend trade shows and see what's new and exciting — Dimplex is taking the show to their customers.

The tour will operate for 10 months of the year, visiting 32 states with 200 event days per year. Dimplex's state-of-the-art 43-foot trailer and 30-foot bump-out create a multi-purpose space encompassing 500 square feet. While the trailer's main purpose serves as a luxury showroom, the space can also be converted into a meeting space equipped with a boardroom table and video conferencing facility to host meetings with business partners and their customers: builders, architects, contractors, developers, interior designers, and more.

CEO of Glen Dimplex Americas, Robert Bartucci, shared his enthusiasm about the tour, "We have always been the innovators in electric fireplaces, and this program is another example of that philosophy and how we continue to add value with our partners. 'Discover Dimplex' speaks to our products and our mission to share the beauty and advantages of electric fireplaces with customers and consumers as they explore their hearth options as part of their buying journey. The exploration theme reflects the adventure we're setting out on with business partners, customers, and consumers to literally explore America - meeting with thousands of people in hundreds of cities."

The Discover Dimplex Tour will have a full range of Dimplex and Faber fireplaces and outdoor heaters. This includes electric fireplaces with our latest designs: IgniteXL Bold, Multi-Fire SL Slim Linear, in addition to concept models that you can see exclusively. Dimplex Opti-Myst Water Vapor fireplaces, including standard and custom designs, will also be available, as well as fully operational Faber gas fireplaces.

For more information on Dimplex and the products that will be featured on the "Discover Dimplex Tour," please visit dimplex.com. Fans can also track the road tour's progress by following #DiscoverDimplex on social media.

About Dimplex

North American leader in design and innovation, Dimplex continually challenges the status quo on a global scale to create electric flame and heat products for the discriminating buyer. With dozens of patented technologies, Dimplex fireplaces dazzle the senses and their heaters make spaces more efficient and comfortable no matter the need. Appreciate the energy efficiency and smaller eco-footprint, all while taking a deep breath as you relax in front of a welcoming Dimplex fireplace or outdoor heater.

