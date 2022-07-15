New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282647/?utm_source=GNW

The global silicon photonics market is expected to grow from $1.20 billion in 2021 to $1.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.13%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $3.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.23%.



The silicon photonics market consists of sales of silicon photonics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a new technology in which data is transferred among computer chips by optical rays.Optical rays can carry huge data in less time than electrical conductors.



A semiconductor-grade silicon is used in silicon photonics for the integration of active and passive integrated photonic circuits with electronic components. Silicon photonics is the new study and application of photonic systems for generating, processing, manipulating, and also using for faster data transfer both between and within microchips.



The main product types of silicon photonics are transceivers, variable optical attenuators, switches, cables, and sensors.The transceivers in silicon photonics are used to gain high-bandwidth, software-configurable access to computing and storage.



When compared to traditional electronics, this eliminates networking bottlenecks that result in stranded computation capacity and allows for considerably faster data transport over larger distances.The components of silicon photonics include laser, modulator, photodetector, filter, and wave guide.



Various applications of silicon photonics include data centres and high-performance computing, telecommunication, military, defense and aerospace, medical and life science, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the silicon photonics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing demand for high-speed broadband services is expected to propel the growth of the silicon photonics market.The high-speed broadband services are widely used in mobiles and laptops, smart home applications, online education, virtual private LAN service, interactive gaming, and others.



Silicon photonics technology uses a sub-micrometer SOI (silicon on insulator) platform, which is widespread in the field of fiber optic interconnects which helps for better data transmission both between and within microchips.According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Ireland, Israel, and the United Kingdom all increased their fiber connections by more than 50% in 2020.



Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, in 38 OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries, the number of new broadband connections stood at a massive 21.15 million. Therefore, the growing demand for high-speed broadband services is driving the growth of the silicon photonics market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the silicon photonics market, with companies launching new products with advanced technologies such as high power and optical filtering tolerance.For instance, in September 2021, NeoPhotonics Corp, a US-based designer, and manufacturer of silicon photonics have launched a CFP2-DCO module with 0dBm output power for ROADM-based metro, regional and long-haul networks.



This product has a transmission speed of 400 Gbps over the range of 1,500 km.This system contains an ultra-pure Nano tunable laser, as well as a Class 40 coherent receiver and coherent driver modulator that can transmit data at up to 67 Gbaud.



This allows for longer-distance transmission while also improving the receiver optical signal-to-noise ratio (rOSNR).



In November 2021, Lumentum, a US-based manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, acquired NeoPhotonics for a deal amount of $918 million.Through this acquisition, Lumentum is expected to expand its opportunity in the optical components market, particularly for cloud and telecom network infrastructure.



NeoPhotonics is a US-based designer and manufacturer of silicon photonics and hybrid photonic integrated circuit (PIC)-based lasers, subsystems, and modules for high-speed communications.



The countries covered in the Silicon Photonics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





