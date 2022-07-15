New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise WLAN Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285794/?utm_source=GNW

The global enterprise WLAN market is expected to grow from $17.41 billion in 2021 to $22.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. The enterprise WLAN market is expected to grow to $60.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28%.



The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) market consists of sales of enterprise WLAN network devices and services by entities (organizations, proprietorship, partnerships) that use radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi), instead of using traditional cables to connect to the internet.Enterprise WLAN is a device that helps to link two or more wireless devices using wireless communication and provide mobility to the network users.



It utilizes radio communication while connecting to the wired network within a limited area such as a work campus, or office building.



The main types of components in the enterprise WLAN market are hardware, software, and service.Hardware for wireless LANs includes network interface cards, routers, and switches.



It is used in enterprises to administrate the wireless network access points and connected wireless devices. The different organization sizes include small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises and are employed in various sectors including BSFI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, government, and others.



North America was the largest region in the enterprise WLAN market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise WLAN market going forward.High-speed data connectivity enables users to easily keep copies of the files in the cloud and also allows the workers to access and upload their data to other devices such as laptops, smartphones, and home computers.



Wireless devices use a wireless local area network (WLAN) to enable high-speed data communication. For instance, according to Speed Test, a US-based web testing and network diagnostics company, the United States had the highest number of 5G users (49.2%), followed by the Netherlands (45.1%), South Korea (43.8%), Kuwait (35.5%), and Qatar (34.8%). Therefore, the surge in demand for high-speed data connectivity is driving the growth of the enterprise WLAN market.



The emergence of the Wi-Fi 6 standard (802.11ax) is the latest trend gaining popularity in the enterprise WLAN market. The latest Wi-Fi standard is capable of offering benefits such as higher data rates, improved power efficiency, increased capacity, and better performance in environments with multiple connected devices. For instance, in 2020, Actiontec Electronics, a US-based developer of broadband solutions launched a full suite of Wi-Fi 6 products for better connectivity in enterprises and homes. It includes wireless gateways, routers, extenders, and repeaters, all offering carrier-grade performance and manageability. Actiontec’s Wi-Fi 6 products would enable broadband service providers to deliver a noticeably better home wireless experience and meet the growing demands for enhanced speed.



In August 2019, Cambium Networks, a US-based company that provides wireless broadband solutions acquired the Xirrus Wi-Fi products and cloud services business from Riverbed Technology for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to complement and extend the existing Wi-Fi portfolio for Cambium Networks, particularly for high-performance applications and cloud-managed services.



Xirrus is a US-based company that manufactures and markets wireless networking products. Riverbed Technology is a US-based technology company.



