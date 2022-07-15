New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cable Modem Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285797/?utm_source=GNW

The global cable modem market is expected to grow from $8.35 billion in 2021 to $8.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The cable modem market is expected to grow to $11.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.



The cable modem market consists of sales of cable modems by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that provide high internet access by transmitting and receiving data through digital packets.A cable modem is a network link that provides bi-directional data transmission to a hybrid fiber-coaxial, radiofrequency through the glass, and coaxial cable infrastructure using radio frequency channels.



A cable modem makes use of coax cable, the identical infrastructure that brings tv programming to enterprises or homes.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cable modem market in 2021.Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the cable modem market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for high-speed broadband networks is contributing to the growth of the cable modem market.High-speed broadband networks refer to the transmission of wide bandwidth data over a high-speed internet connection.



Cable modem service enables cable operators to provide high-speed broadband using the same coaxial cables, as a result, the rising demand for high-speed broadband networks increases the demand for the cable modems market. For instance, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority, an Indian regulatory body, India has reached 705.4 million broadband connections in the month of July 2020, including mobile internet as well as fixed-line broadband. Therefore, the increasing demand for high-speed internet is expected to propel the growth of the cable modem market going forward.



New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the cable modem market.Major companies operating in the cable modem sector are focused on introducing new innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021 CommScope, a US-based company that manufactures cable modems launched ARRIS SURFboard G34, G36 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem, and Wi-Fi 6 Routers based on AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 technology. This system enables customers to experience faster speeds in their home network.



In April 2019, CommScope, a US-based network infrastructure provider acquired Arris International for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, CommScope will be better positioned to profit from long-term industry growth trends such as network convergence, fiber and mobility, 5G, IoT, network designs, and fast-emerging technologies.



Arris International is a US-based telecommunications equipment company that provides cable modems.



The countries covered in the cable modem market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





