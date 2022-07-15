New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285798/?utm_source=GNW

The global cloud security market is expected to grow from $10.98 billion in 2021 to $13.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The cloud security market is expected to grow to $30.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.6%.



The cloud security market consists of sales of cloud security services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improves the security capabilities and risk assessment of the cloud providers.Cloud security is a set of policies, procedures, and technologies that work together to protect the cloud data.



Cloud security protects against data breaching, loss of confidential data, and insecure application programming interfaces (API).



The main types of cloud security are application security, database security, endpoint security, network security, and web, and email security.Application security has both hardware and software procedures to minimize data threats.



The different service models include infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) and are deployed through public, private, and hybrid. It is employed in several sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, and telecom, among others.



North America was the largest region in the cloud security market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the cloud security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising number of cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the cloud security market going forward.A cyberattack is a malicious and deliberate effort by an individual or organization to breach the data of another individual or business.



Organizations use cyber security for minimizing cyber-attacks, as result, the rise in the number of attacks increases the demand for the cybersecurity market. For instance, according to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), an India-based government ministry, cyberattacks in India increased from 3.9 lakhs in 2019 to 11.5 lakhs in 2020. Therefore, the rising number of cyber-attacks drives the growth of the cloud security market.



Technological Advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud security market.Many companies are launching new technological solutions in cloud security so as to meet customer demand.



For instance, in July 2020, Fortinet Inc., a US-based cloud security company launched a cloud-to-cloud WAN solution for enhancing multi-cloud applications. The solution offers centralized management with end-to-end visibility in multiple cloud environments and reduces the complexity by saving time and resources and also providing API applications for security requirements.



In December 2021, F5 Networks, a US-based cloud security company acquired Threat Stack for an amount of $68 million.With this acquisition, F5 networks intend to extend their portfolio in cloud security solutions and also strengthen their security capabilities.



Threat Stack is a US-based cloud security management company.



The countries covered in the cloud security marke report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





