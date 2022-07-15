Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against IonQ, Inc. (IONQ)

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 1, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IONQ) securities between March 30, 2021 and May 2, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital released a research report alleging, among other things, that IonQ is a “scam built on phony statements about nearly all key aspects of the technology and business.” It further claimed that the Company’ reported “[f]ictitious ‘revenue’ via sham transactions and related-party round-tripping.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.71, or 9%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) that the Company’s 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (3) that IonQ’s quantum computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; (4) that a significant portion of IonQ’s revenue was derived from improper round-tripping transactions with related parties; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

