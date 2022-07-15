World Insurance Associates Increases Massachusetts Presence with the Acquisition and Merger with the Allan M. Walker Insurance Agency

Iselin, NJ, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Allan M. Walker Insurance Agency (“Allan M. Walker”) of Taunton, MA on June 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Allan M Walker Insurance Agency has been in business since its inception in 1847, starting a long history of serving the community of Taunton and the surrounding area. They provide commercial and personal insurance, as well as bonds. Their dedicated staff will all be on hand just as before to work with all their clients as part of this merger.

“Today we are grounded in our roots, but we are looking forward to the future, says Michael Quinn, President, Allan M. Walker. “As part of World we will have even more products and services to offer our valued clients”. “A one-size-fits-all just doesn't apply to insurance, which is why every client gets our undivided attention,” says Terry Quinn, Vice President, Allan M. Walker. “We will continue this approach as part of World.”

"I’d like to welcome Allan M. Walker to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are experienced insurance professionals, and well known for the personalized service they provide to their clients, and I know they will fit nicely in the World organization.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Sica Fletcher advised them on the transaction. Connell Foley provided legal counsel to Allan M. Walker, and The Manhattan Group advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

