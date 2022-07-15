The Global Premium Denim Jeans Market is expected to grow by $ 9.75 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Premium Denim Jeans Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188454/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the premium denim jeans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovative product designs, acceptance of denim jeans as a business casual attire, and increasing preference for high-end and premium designer labels.

The premium denim jeans market analysis includes end-user and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The premium denim jeans market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the recycling of jeans from plastic and other materials as one of the prime reasons driving the premium denim jeans market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in M and A activities and strategic alliances and digital platforms accelerating denim sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on premium denim jeans market covers the following areas:

• Premium denim jeans market sizing

• Premium denim jeans market forecast

• Premium denim jeans market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading premium denim jeans market vendors that include 34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Capri Holdings Ltd., Centric Brands Inc., DL1961 Inc., Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Everlane Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Jacob Cohen Company S.p.A., Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Naked and Famous Denims, Nudie Jeans Marketing AB, Pepe Jeans Sl, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc.. Also, the premium denim jeans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



