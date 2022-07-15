The Global Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 4.22 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.62% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03348512/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the head and neck cancer diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidences of head and neck cancers, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of cancer-related initiatives.

The head and neck cancer diagnostics market analysis includes the diagnostic methods segment and geographic landscape.



The head and neck cancer diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Diagnostic Methods

• Biopsy and blood tests

• Imaging

• Endoscopy

• Dental diagnostics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising use of immunotherapy in head and neck cancer treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the head and neck cancer diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing cancer research across the world and growing trend of oncology tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on head and neck cancer diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Head and neck cancer diagnostics market sizing

• Head and neck cancer diagnostics market forecast

• Head and neck cancer diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading head and neck cancer diagnostics market vendors that include Accuray Inc., General Electric Co., AbbVie Inc., AdDent Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Esaote Spa, Flexicare Group Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merck KGaA, Neusoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Xoran Technologies LLC. Also, the head and neck cancer diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

