The Global Physical Security Market is expected to grow by $ 62.75 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical Security Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03041398/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the physical security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing concerns about terrorism and crime, high adoption of physical security across all business segments, and increasing demand for smart cities.

The physical security market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The physical security market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hardware and software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of IoT in physical security as one of the prime reasons driving the physical security market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for UHD video surveillance and increasing adoption of as a service model will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the physical security market covers the following areas:

• Physical security market sizing

• Physical security market forecast

• Physical security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading physical security market vendors that include ADT Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Axis Communications AB, Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEMIA, Johnson Controls International Plc, MOBOTIX AG, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salient Systems Corp., Schneider Electric SE, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, Siemens AG, Sohgo Security Services Co. Ltd., Stanley Black, and Decker Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Also, the physical security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03041398/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________