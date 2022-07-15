The Global Bioinformatics Market is expected to grow by $ 12.95 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioinformatics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01911369/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the bioinformatics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing R and D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing, and increasing demand for protein sequencing.

The bioinformatics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The bioinformatics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Platforms

• Tools

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for NGS as one of the prime reasons driving the bioinformatics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery and rising emergence in personalized medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bioinformatics market covers the following areas:

• Bioinformatics market sizing

• Bioinformatics market forecast

• Bioinformatics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bioinformatics market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Fios Genomics Ltd., Genedata AG, Geneva Bioinformatics SA, Illumina Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Partek Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., Source BioScience, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZS Associates Inc. Also, the bioinformatics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

