The Global Parking Management Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 3.44 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the parking management solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of vehicles on the road, the need for convenient and assured parking, and growth in smart parking deployment projects.

The parking management solutions market analysis includes product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The parking management solutions market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Revenue management

• Security and surveillance

• Access control

• Reservation management

• Others



By Type

• Off-street parking

• On-street parking



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of innovative products and services as one of the prime reasons driving the parking management solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of lpwan technologies and the introduction of automatic valet parking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the parking management solutions market covers the following areas:

• Parking management solutions market sizing

• Parking management solutions market forecast

• Parking management solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading parking management solutions market vendors that include ABM Industries Inc., Amano Corp., APCOA PARKING Holdings GmbH, Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Conduent Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IDeaS, INRIX Inc., Intercomp Spa, IPS Group Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Kudelski SA, Nedap NV, Nimble Planet Ltd., ParknSecure Pvt. Ltd., Passport Labs Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, SWARCO AG, T2 Systems, TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS, and URBIOTICA. Also, the parking management solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

