The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is expected to grow by $ 5.62 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282332/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the blood glucose monitoring system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of reimbursement for BGM devices, the growing prevalence of diabetes, and the increasing number of product launches.

The blood glucose monitoring system market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The blood glucose monitoring system market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Self-monitoring

• Continuous glucose monitoring devices



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) devices as one of the prime reasons driving the blood glucose monitoring system market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of bundled product marketing strategy and recent development will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blood glucose monitoring system market covers the following areas:

• Blood glucose monitoring system market sizing

• Blood glucose monitoring system market forecast

• Blood glucose monitoring system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood glucose monitoring system market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., B. Braun SE, Dexcom Inc., DiaMonTech AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlySens Inc., i-SENS Inc., Indigo Diabetes NV, Intuity Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., OK Biotech Co. Ltd., PHC Holdings Corp., Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, WaveForm Technologies Inc., and Ypsomed Holding AG. Also, the blood glucose monitoring system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282332/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________