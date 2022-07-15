The Global Empty Capsules Market is expected to grow by $ 1.10 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Empty Capsules Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282376/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the empty capsules market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing applications in the pharmaceutical industry, technological advancements in empty capsules, and the growing geriatric population.

The empty capsules market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The empty capsules market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Gelatin capsules

• Non-Gelatin capsules



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand for generic drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the empty capsules market growth during the next few years. Also, new revenue pockets for empty capsules manufacturers and increasing mergers and acquisitions (M and A) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the empty capsules market covers the following areas:

• Empty capsules market sizing

• Empty capsules market forecast

• Empty capsules market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading empty capsules market vendors that include ACG, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Ajix Inc., Healthcaps India Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Roxlor LLC, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd., Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., Suheung Co. Ltd., and Sunil Healthcare Ltd. Also, the empty capsules market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

