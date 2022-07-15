The Global Organic Chocolate Market is expected to grow by $ 137.54 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.71% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Chocolate Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951609/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the organic chocolate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product launches, the health benefits of organic chocolates, and the launch of new marketing campaigns.

The organic chocolate market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The organic chocolate market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Organic Dark Chocolate

• Organic Milk Chocolate

• Organic White Chocolate



By Geographic

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for seasonal organic chocolates as gifts as one of the prime reasons driving the organic chocolate market growth during the next few years. Also, initiatives to increase organic cocoa production and growing demand for organic vegan chocolates will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Organic chocolate market sizing

• Organic chocolate market forecast

• Organic chocolate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic chocolate market vendors that include Alter Eco Americas Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Bernrain AG, Compartes Chocolatier, Difiori LLC, Divine Chocolate Ltd., Endangered Species Chocolate LLC, Fortissimo Chocolates Ltd., Giddy Yoyo Inc., HOFER KG, Mason and Co., Mondelez International Inc., Montezumas Direct Ltd., Newmans Own Inc., Nibmor Inc., Rococo Chocolates London Ltd., Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG, Taza Chocolate, The Grenada Chocolate Co. Ltd., and The Hershey Co.. Also, the organic chocolate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

