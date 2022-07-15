The Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 140.07 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069675/?utm_source=GNW

07 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. Our report on the orthopedic surgical navigation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of osteoporosis, an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement scenarios.

The orthopedic surgical navigation systems market analysis includes technology, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The orthopedic surgical navigation systems market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Optical navigation systems

• Electromagnetic navigation systems

• Hybrid navigation systems

• Fluoroscopy-based navigation systems



By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the shift from frame-based stereotaxic to frameless stereotaxic navigation for orthopedic surgery as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic surgical navigation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing trend of medical tourism and the launch of technologically advanced navigation systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the orthopedic surgical navigation systems market covers the following areas:

• Orthopedic surgical navigation systems market sizing

• Orthopedic surgical navigation systems market forecast

• Orthopedic surgical navigation systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic surgical navigation systems market vendors that include Amplitude SAS, B. Braun SE, Brainlab AG, Exactech Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Intellijoint Surgical Inc., Intersect ENT Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Joymax GmbH, Kinamed Inc., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., OrthAlign Inc., OrthoGrid Systems Inc., Orthokey Italia SRL, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Toshbro Medicals Pvt. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the orthopedic surgical navigation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



