The Global Business Intelligence Market is expected to grow by $ 8.15 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.36% during the forecast period

15 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.36% during the forecast period. Our report on the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved efficiency of BI tools, growing integration of Big Data with healthcare analytics, and increasing use of smart connected devices.

The business intelligence market in the healthcare sector analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The business intelligence market in the healthcare sector is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of technology since covid-19 and natural language processing (NLP) in bi will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector covers the following areas:

• Business intelligence market in the healthcare sector sizing

• Business intelligence market in the healthcare sector forecast

• Business intelligence market in the healthcare sector industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business intelligence market in the healthcare sector vendors that include International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Sisense Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., QlikTech International AB, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Syncfusion Inc., Idera Inc., and Board International SA. Also, the business intelligence market in the healthcare sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

