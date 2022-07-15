The Global Nail Care Products Market is expected to grow by $ 5.68 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Care Products Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the nail care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care, expansion of distribution networks, and growing customer engagement through the digital media platform.

The nail care products market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The nail care products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Nail polish

• Nail accessories and implements

• Nail polish remover

• Nail strengthener

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of home salon services as one of the prime reasons driving the nail care products market growth during the next few years. Also, rising visibility of private-label brands and growing interest toward nail art and manicure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on nail care products market covers the following areas:

• Nail care products market sizing

• Nail care products market forecast

• Nail care products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nail care products market vendors that include Chemence Inc., Coty Inc., Cuccio Naturale, Faces Canada, Flora 1761, Jinsoon, Keystone Cosmetics, KISS Products Inc., Light Elegance, Lippmann Enterprises LLC, LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, ORLY International Inc., Revlon Inc., Sheba Nails, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Smith and Cult LLC, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC. Also, the nail care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

