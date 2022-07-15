Hingham Savings Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

HINGHAM, Mass., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Earnings

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $3,191,000 or $1.49 per share basic and $1.45 per share diluted, as compared to $20,422,000 or $9.54 per share basic and $9.28 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.43%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.34%, as compared to 25.51% and 2.83% for the same period in 2021. Net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 84% over the same period in 2021.

Core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, was $15,260,000 or $7.12 per share basic and $6.93 per share diluted, as compared to $13,795,000 or $6.44 per share basic and $6.27 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the second quarter of 2022 was 16.42%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.63%, as compared to 17.24% and 1.91% for the same period in 2021. Core net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 11% over the same period in 2021.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $15,055,000 or $7.02 per share basic and $6.83 per share diluted, as compared to $36,772,000 or $17.18 per share basic and $16.73 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the first six months of 2022 was 8.20%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.83%, as compared to 23.67% and 2.58% for the same period in 2021. Net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2022 decreased by 59% over the same period in 2021.

Core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, was $30,365,000 or $14.17 per share basic and $13.78 per share diluted, as compared to $27,520,000 or $12.86 per share basic and $12.52 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the first six months of 2022 was 16.55%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.68%, as compared to 17.72% and 1.93% for the same period in 2021. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2022 increased by 10% over the same period in 2021.

See Page 9 for a Non-GAAP reconciliation between net income and core net income. In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to after-tax gains and losses on equity securities, realized and unrealized and after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $3.996 billion at June 30, 2022, representing 33% annualized growth year-to-date and 34% growth from June 30, 2021.

Net loans increased to $3.508 billion at June 30, 2022, representing 34% annualized growth year-to-date and 33% growth from June 30, 2021. Growth was concentrated in the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio.

Total deposits, including wholesale deposits, were $2.468 billion at June 30, 2022, representing 6% annualized growth year-to-date and 5% growth from June 30, 2021. Total retail and business deposits increased to $1.763 billion at June 30, 2022, representing 6% annualized growth year-to-date and 7% growth from June 30, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and business deposits, increased to $399.5 million at June 30, 2022, representing 5% annualized growth year-to-date and 12% growth from June 30, 2021. During the first half of 2022, the Bank used wholesale funds to help fund the strong loan growth experienced during the period.

Book value per share was $171.23 as of June 30, 2022, representing 7% annualized growth year-to-date and 12% growth from June 30, 2021. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank has declared $2.99 in dividends per share since June 30, 2021, including a special dividend of $0.75 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank increased its regular quarterly dividend in each of the last four quarters.

On June 29, 2022, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents an increase of 4% over the previous regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2022. This will be the Bank’s 114th consecutive quarterly dividend and the Bank has consistently increased regular quarterly cash dividends over the last twenty-seven years. The Bank has also declared special cash dividends in each of the last twenty-seven years, typically in the fourth quarter.

The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank’s capital requirements and the prospective return on other capital allocation options. This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend. Future regular and special dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Operational Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 decreased 25 basis points to 3.21%, as compared to 3.46% for the same period last year. This decline was driven by a declining yield on interest-earning assets, resulting primarily from a lower yield on loans, combined with a higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 25 basis points to 3.25%, as compared to 3.50% for the same period last year. This decline was driven by a declining yield on interest-earning assets, resulting primarily from a lower yield on loans.

Key credit and operational metrics remained strong in the second quarter. At June 30, 2022, non-performing assets totaled 0.02% of total assets, compared to 0.01% at both December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.03% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.01% at both December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

The Bank recorded $50,000 in net recoveries in the first six months of 2022, as compared to $1,000 in net charge-offs for the same period last year.

The Bank did not own any foreclosed property at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 4 below, fell slightly to 21.30% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 21.37% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.68% in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 0.74% for the same period last year. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage.

These operational metrics reflect the Bank’s disciplined focus on credit quality and expense management.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets in our core operations were adequate in the second quarter of 2022, although we face a range of headwinds, including significant near-term pressure on our net interest margin. In our business operations, we had significant growth across all three markets in our commercial real estate group with both new and existing relationship customers. We are carefully managing this growth moving forward, particularly as growth in our commercial deposits in the same period was modest by comparison. In our investment operations, we remain generally satisfied with the performance of our portfolio companies and we continue to increase our ownership of these companies as market conditions have presented opportunities to do so. As always, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and disciplined cost control - the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”

The Bank’s quarterly financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the FDIC on or about August 5, 2022.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, and Washington, D.C., and provides commercial mortgage and banking services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.



HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Selected Financial Ratios

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 2.83 % 0.34 % 2.58 % 0.83 % Return on average equity (1) 25.51 3.43 23.67 8.20 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 1.91 1.63 1.93 1.68 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 17.24 16.42 17.72 16.55 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.39 3.11 3.42 3.18 Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.46 3.21 3.50 3.25 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.74 0.68 0.75 0.70 Efficiency ratio (4) 21.37 21.30 21.70 21.55 Average equity to average assets 11.08 9.92 10.89 10.17 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 127.44 124.97 126.78 125.39





June 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2022 (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.68 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 6,159.12 4,784.78 2,428.23 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.01 0.01 0.03 Non-performing loans/total assets 0.01 0.01 0.02 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.01 0.01 0.02 Share Related Book value per share $ 153.02 $ 165.52 $ 171.23 Market value per share $ 290.50 $ 419.88 $ 283.77 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,142,400 2,142,400 2,145,400





(1) Annualized. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income (loss), excluding gain (loss) on equity securities, net and gain on disposal of fixed assets. (5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain (loss) on equity securities, net, and the after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.



HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2021

June 30,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 7,734 $ 5,428 $ 7,670 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 198,590 265,733 303,223 Cash and cash equivalents 206,324 271,161 310,893 CRA investment 9,439 9,306 8,626 Other marketable equity securities 69,311 79,167 68,459 Equity securities, at fair value 78,750 88,473 77,085 Securities available for sale, at fair value 5 — — Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,500 3,500 3,500 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 14,732 29,908 47,316 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $18,231 at June 30, 2021, $20,431 at December 31, 2021 and $24,088 at June 30, 2022 2,630,332 2,999,096 3,507,936 Bank-owned life insurance 12,822 12,980 13,150 Premises and equipment, net 15,103 15,825 16,617 Accrued interest receivable 5,158 5,467 6,111 Deferred income tax asset, net — — 3,793 Other assets 7,039 4,755 9,202 Total assets $ 2,973,765 $ 3,431,165 $ 3,995,603 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,985,442 $ 2,003,717 $ 2,068,443 Non-interest-bearing deposits 358,195 389,148 399,478 Total deposits 2,343,637 2,392,865 2,467,921 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 285,600 665,000 1,140,000 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 8,321 9,183 11,822 Accrued interest payable 158 198 1,003 Deferred income tax liability, net 1,201 536 — Other liabilities 7,014 8,771 7,497 Total liabilities 2,645,931 3,076,553 3,628,243 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,142,400 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and 2,145,400 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 2,142 2,142 2,145 Additional paid-in capital 12,715 12,728 12,908 Undivided profits 312,977 339,742 352,307 Accumulated other comprehensive income — — — Total stockholders’ equity 327,834 354,612 367,360 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,973,765 $ 3,431,165 $ 3,995,603



HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021

2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 26,215 $ 32,406 $ 52,964 $ 62,166 Debt securities 18 33 18 66 Equity securities 173 286 391 544 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 54 519 106 629 Total interest and dividend income 26,460 33,244 53,479 63,405 Interest expense: Deposits 1,692 2,102 3,799 3,606 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances 212 1,431 656 1,923 Mortgage payable — — — — Total interest expense 1,904 3,533 4,455 5,529 Net interest income 24,556 29,711 49,024 57,876 Provision for loan losses 550 2,449 828 3,607 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 24,006 27,262 48,196 54,269 Other income (loss): Customer service fees on deposits 192 140 373 315 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 84 77 165 170 Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 6,346 (15,482 ) 9,713 (19,639 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets 2,337 — 2,337 — Miscellaneous 21 20 36 46 Total other income (loss) 8,980 (15,245 ) 12,624 (19,108 ) Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,459 3,862 6,985 7,506 Occupancy and equipment 325 315 731 689 Data processing 482 648 943 1,262 Deposit insurance 227 518 450 801 Foreclosure and related 7 8 (75 ) (13 ) Marketing 104 315 228 506 Other general and administrative 708 713 1,500 1,837 Total operating expenses 5,312 6,379 10,762 12,588 Income before income taxes 27,674 5,638 50,058 22,573 Income tax provision 7,252 2,447 13,286 7,518 Net income $ 20,422 $ 3,191 $ 36,772 $ 15,055 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 1.00 $ 1.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,142 2,145 2,140 2,144 Diluted 2,200 2,203 2,198 2,204 Earnings per share: Basic $ 9.54 $ 1.49 $ 17.18 $ 7.02 Diluted $ 9.28 $ 1.45 $ 16.73 $ 6.83



HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/ RATE (8) AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/ RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 2,567,437 $ 26,215 4.08 % $ 3,350,290 $ 32,406 3.87 % Securities (3) (4) 65,463 191 1.17 109,378 319 1.17 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 205,636 54 0.11 239,797 519 0.87 Total interest-earning assets 2,838,536 26,460 3.73 3,699,465 33,244 3.59 Other assets 51,008 47,480 Total assets $ 2,889,544 $ 3,746,945 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,970,226 1,692 0.34 $ 2,048,311 2,102 0.41 Borrowed funds 257,117 212 0.33 912,034 1,431 0.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,227,343 1,904 0.34 2,960,345 3,533 0.48 Non-interest-bearing deposits 335,541 408,033 Other liabilities 6,503 6,782 Total liabilities 2,569,387 3,375,160 Stockholders’ equity 320,157 371,785 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,889,544 $ 3,746,945 Net interest income $ 24,556 $ 29,711 Weighted average spread 3.39 % 3.11 % Net interest margin (6) 3.46 % 3.21 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 127.44 % 124.97 %





(1) Before allowance for loan losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Annualized.



HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/ RATE (8) AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/ RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 2,532,473 $ 52,964 4.18 % $ 3,214,720 $ 62,166 3.87 % Securities (3) (4) 64,699 409 1.26 102,179 610 1.19 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 205,263 106 0.10 240,273 629 0.52 Total interest-earning assets 2,802,435 53,479 3.82 3,557,172 63,405 3.56 Other assets 49,366 50,219 Total assets $ 2,851,801 $ 3,607,391 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,926,769 3,799 0.39 $ 2,038,252 3,606 0.35 Borrowed funds 283,752 656 0.46 798,607 1,923 0.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,210,521 4,455 0.40 2,836,859 5,529 0.39 Non-interest-bearing deposits 323,736 395,991 Other liabilities 6,873 7,522 Total liabilities 2,541,130 3,240,372 Stockholders’ equity 310,671 367,019 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,851,801 $ 3,607,391 Net interest income $ 49,024 $ 57,876 Weighted average spread 3.42 % 3.17 % Net interest margin (6) 3.50 % 3.25 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 126.78 % 125.39 %





(1) Before allowance for loan losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Annualized.



HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax gain (loss) on equity securities, net, and after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, unaudited) 2021 2022 2021 2022 Non-GAAP reconciliation: Net income $ 20,422 $ 3,191 $ 36,772 $ 15,055 (Gain) loss on equity securities, net (6,346 ) 15,482 (9,713 ) 19,639 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 1,399 (3,413 ) 2,141 (4,329 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets (2,337 ) — (2,337 ) — Income tax expense 657 — 657 — Core net income $ 13,795 $ 15,260 $ 27,520 $ 30,365





(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the (gain) loss on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.



