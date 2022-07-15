Daseke, Inc. to Release second Quarter 2022 Results on August 2, 2022

ADDISON, Texas, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that it plans to report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday August 2nd. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for August 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.



Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Company’s website at www.daseke.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call using the following registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7a202014390341778205edd8412047d8. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number as well as a PIN to enter the event. A participant may re-register for the conference call in the event of a lost dial-in number or PIN. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, under the events section.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group

Tel 1-312-445-2870

DSKE@alpha-ir.com