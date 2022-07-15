Enerflex to Report Its Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 10, 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of vertically integrated products and services to the global energy industry, will release its financial results and operating highlights for the second quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The results will be communicated by news release and will be available on the Company's website at www.enerflex.com and under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Investors, analysts, members of the media, and other interested parties, are invited to participate in a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time ("MT"), where members of senior management will discuss the Company's second quarter 2022 financial results and operating highlights. A question-and-answer period will follow.

To participate, register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIda88f82fdcde4dc3b64ab869f5790e16. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to enter the call. Callers are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section prior to the start of the call.

A replay will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com following the call.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Enerflex Ltd. is a single-source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electrical power generation equipment, including related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electrical power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates, and joint ventures, operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX". For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com.

