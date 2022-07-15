Today 1791 Releases Exhibits Sent to Regulators Regarding Engaged Capital's Involvement in Underwriting Black Rifle Coffee's De-SPAC IPO

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1791 Management LLC ("1791"), a West Coast Investment Firm representing large institutional investors, today released the exhibits sent to regulators regarding Engaged Capital's involvement in underwriting Black Rifle Coffee's de-SPAC IPO.

Exhibits are available here:

Exhibits Sent to Regulators - Re: Engaged Capital's Involvement in Underwriting BRCC's de-SPAC IPO

Link to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Filed Effective Registration Statement for Black Rifle Coffee Company Stock (BRCC, BRCC-WT)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001891101/000110465922047007/tm223264-3_s1a.htm

Link to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Filed Forward Purchase Agreement (FPA)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1836707/000110465921133158/tm2131550d2_ex10-2.htm

CONTACTS:

1791 Management

https://www.1791management.com/

Phone: 702-850-9905

Email: info@1791management.com

ADDITIONAL CONTACTS:

Christopher Conatzer | cconatzer@1791management.com

Binxin Zhu | bzhu@1791management.com

Zhiyi Zhou | zzhou@1791management.com

Jonathan Wallentine | jwallentine@1791management.com

Keith Boyak | kboyak@1791management.com

Ryan Hammett | rhammett@1791management.com

