Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kohl’s and TD and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS)

On May 20, 2022, Macellum Advisors GP, LLC ("Macellum"), "a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's", issued a statement addressing "[t]his quarter's extremely disappointing results," which Macellum described as "simply a consequence of a weak Board and management configuration leading to a flawed strategic plan and an inability to execute." Macellum also stated that "the current Board appears to have withheld material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to this year's pivotal annual meeting," which "suggests to us a clear breach of fiduciary duty."

On this news, Kohl's stock price fell $5.84 per share, or 12.97%, to close at $39.20 per share on May 20, 2022.

For more information on the Kohl’s investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/KSS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)

TD, a Toronto-based bank with 1,100 branches in the U.S., is seeking regulatory approval for the acquisition of Tennessee-based First Horizon.

On June 15, 2022, CNBC reported that “Lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked a key regulator to block Toronto-Dominion Bank’s $13.4 billion acquisition of a regional U.S. bank because of allegations of customer abuse. In a letter sent Tuesday to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency obtained exclusively by CNBC, Warren cited a May 4 report by Capitol Forum, a Washington-based investigative news outfit, that alleged that TD used tactics similar to those in the Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal.”

On this news, TD stock fell $3.12 per share, or 4.5%, to close at $66.10 per share on June 16, 2022.

For more information on the TD investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TD

