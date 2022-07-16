JOSIE HO’S MOVIE “FINDING BLISS: FIRE AND ICE” SET TO PREMIERE IN NORTH AMERICA AT NEW YORK ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2022

Toronto, July 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Producer and cast member Josie Ho’s movie, Finding Bliss: Fire and Ice, will have its North American premiere at the 2022 New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF). This is the festival's 20th anniversary event and the first in-person festival after two years.

NYAFF will take place July 15th-31st, 2022 at the Film At Lincoln Center & Asia Society. This year’s lineup includes world, international, North American, U.S., and New York premieres. Film genres include action, comedy, drama, thriller, romance, horror, and art-house.

Finding Bliss: Fire and Ice, brought to us by 852 Films, is a delicate gift to humanity from Josie.

It chronicles the story of an inspiring group of Hong Kong’s urban legends travelling to Iceland to embark on a journey of discovering simple pleasures and “finding bliss”. The exploration of two extremely diverse cultures takes place through games, valuable conversations, and eye-opening activities which aid in finding the perfect balance for a life of true happiness. The goal is to ease pressure off of their physical being by opening their mind, body, and soul to “unlock” themselves a little more, feel a little more, and find their “bliss“.

Josie says this project came from a positive experience with discovering herself again and feeling the strong urge to pay it forward. Here are some words from her:

“Our main goal of this documentary is to relay the message to use the simplest mindset to believe in others with sincerity and fearlessness. Our challenge for this project was that musicians and students going were quite conservative and super reserved!! We needed to create a unique space where they had the opportunity to feel and achieve this. Working with the happiness markers we found Iceland was one of the happiest countries in the world and ultimately, the perfect place for our documentary, Finding Bliss: Fire and Ice!

This documentary invites people to rediscover their inner child and explore their inner space and experience the different sensations and stimuli that would allow for people to learn and grow from their failures and stupidities. Through this we hope we can evolve to a more free, loving, abundant and kinder world. We hope you enjoy the documentary, so please enjoy, relax and Unlock Yourself!”

Finding Bliss: Fire and Ice stars Josie Ho and creative director, Jim Chim. The director is Kim Chan. Also in the cast are the members of Uni Boys, Don Cruz, Dee, and Kei Chai, musicians from Hong Kong, MC Yan, Lo Jim, Sik Gor, Jan, and Jason Kui, students from Hong Kong, Yvonne, Kit, Jacky, and Miss Chan, and musicians from Iceland, Sycamore Tree, Birnir Sigurdarson, and Unnsteinn Manuel Stefannsson.

About 852 Films

852 Films is a globally recognized film entertainment company founded in 2007. 852’s niche is independent film and alternative projects that set them apart from the mainstream media. They have worked with the most talented in Hollywood and Asia, and produce compelling content for modern film and television audiences. Projects by 852 Films such as Dream Home, Revenge A Love Story, and Full Strike have won many awards internationally. 852 Films also helped produce John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk To Girls At Parties starring Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman, which received a nomination at the Cannes Film Festival.