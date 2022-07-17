Now Coinsfera enables visitors to sell USDT (tether) in Dubai, the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinsfera enables you to sell USDT (tether) in Dubai in the bear market. According to the company, you will be served by the dedicated staff at the office.



Due to the recent volatility in the market, the demand for selling USDT in Dubai has increased. Crypto enthusiasts can decide to sell their BTC, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrency holdings and buy USDT to keep their assets in a stable currency. The USDT cryptocurrency has the feature of being stable against the USD. Tether Operations Limited pegs it since 2014 and as per their press release , it is considered the most transparent stablecoin.

Coinsfera has worked with improved efficiency and effectiveness during the crypto volatile period in order to suit the demands of the clients. In only a few minutes, you can buy and sell USDT in Dubai at Coinsfera. During the period of market instability, the professional personnel operated under a more enhanced regime.

OTC desk to sell USDT in Dubai

As Coinsfera indicated in previous press releases , customers may purchase and sell USDT (tether) in Dubai without having to go through arduous processes. Unlike many other online crypto exchanges, Coinsfera prefers to keep the procedures simple and plain. Visitors sell USDT in Dubai only in 3 steps :

Contact Coinsfera using Whatsapp or direct phone call Arrange a meeting Visit the Coinsfera crypto OTC desk and sell USDT quickly in Dubai



During market bull and bear periods Coinsfera sticks to its fundamental goal of making crypto accessible for anyone who visits the OTC office. Customers can visit just with their ID or passports to utilize Coinsfera’s services. The best case is tourists or any other visitors can readily buy and sell USDT with their passports.

Award-winning crypto exchange now enables to sell USDT in Dubai

Coinsfera has been nominated for multiple awards in the crypto space. The work Coinsfera put in crypto since 2015 finally brought some awards to the shelf. Coinsfera participated in the largest blockchain conference of MENA and the Eurasia regions and has received an award as a consequence of active participation in the Blockchain Economy Summit. It is worth mentioning that this conference is one of the prestigious ones in the crypto sphere.

About Coinsfera

Coinsfera is a cryptocurrency OTC desk that operates in 4 countries namely, the UAE, Turkey, Kosovo, and the UK. Coinsfera has offices in the main cities of those countries such as Dubai and Istanbul. More than 2000+ cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Binance coin (BNB), and Ripple (XRP) can be bought and sold at Coinsfera offices.

