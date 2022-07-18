Prepared Meals Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Outlook Till 2029

Pune, India, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prepared meals market is expected to gain momentum due to working population’s upsurge during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Prepared Meals Market, 2022-2029.” The market expansion is likely to be fueled by rising demand for minimally processed, and preservative-free food products with a long shelf life. Precooked or ready-to-eat meals are extremely convenient, as they save time and work in the kitchen. This has resulted in a rise in the demand for ready-to-eat meals, particularly among the working population, and students around the world. Because they are precooked, ready meals are a cost-effective option. Furthermore, the availability of ready meals will have a favorable impact on demand.

COVID-19 Impact-

Positive Impact of Covid-19 on Market Growth

Due to their longer shelf life, and ease of preparation, people are increasingly purchasing these prepackaged meals in this crisis circumstance. Furthermore, premade meals may be stored for a long period, resulting in fewer trips to the supermarket to buy food.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Prepared Meals:

Nomad Foods Europe Limited

Regal Kitchen Foods Limited

Nestle SA

Tulita Ahara Pvt Ltd.

ConAgra Brands

Kraft Heinz Company

FiveStar Gourmet Food

BRF SA

Green Mill Restaurant

Kerry Group Plc.

Segments-

By type, the market is segmented into frozen and chilled prepared meals, dried prepared meals, and canned prepared meals. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segregated into supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The report is a collection of first-hand knowledge, qualitative, and quantitative analysis by industry analysts, and input from industry professionals, and value chain player an in-depth overview of current research, and clinical advancements in the prepared meals.

Prepared Meals Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Type (Frozen and Chilled Prepared Meals, Canned Prepared Meals, Dried Prepared Meals) By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, ) and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Nomad Foods Europe Limited, Regal Kitchen Foods Limited, Nestle SA, Tulita Ahara Pvt Ltd, ConAgra Brands, Kraft Heinz Company, FiveStar Gourmet Food, BRF SA, Green Mill Restaurant, Kerry Group Plc and many more Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Organic Ready Meals to Stimulate Growth

The global prepared meals market growth is expected to grow due to the rising demand of organic meals during the projected period. Consumers have learned to appreciate food that provides them with functional benefits in addition to taste, increasing consumption of healthy, organic, and hygienic ready meals. These organic food alternatives are having a favorable impact on the market's growth. Furthermore, organic ready meals derive a significant portion of their worth from consumer trust, and the belief that the items are healthful.





Market Segmentation Include:

By Type

Frozen and Chilled Prepared Meals

Canned Prepared Meals

Dried Prepared Meals

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

By Geography

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Rising Working Population to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global prepared meals market share during the forecast period. The growing popularity among working population, and students. Consumer tastes are driving up demand for ready-to-eat meals in the region. The United States is the world's greatest consumer of ready-to-eat food, and meals.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. This increase can be ascribed to the region's growing target population. Furthermore, the regional market is growing due to the growing population, rising consumer disposable income, and increased awareness of ready-to-eat meals.

Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their Position

The ready-to-eat foods sector is fiercely competitive, with the top players controlling the majority of the market. Nonetheless, to compete with the dominant firms, minor, and regional players heavily invest in research and development. To meet the increased demand for ready meals across geographies, the top competitors focus on mergers and acquisitions as a key market strategy.

Industry Development-

September 2020: FiveStar Gourmet Foods launched Simply Fresh 2Go prepared meals range for school students, working population, and retail chain in the U.S. to offer balanced meals.





