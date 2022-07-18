DFDS' 2022 Outlook Raised After Strong Q2

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 20 - 18 July 2022

EBITDA outlook raised to DKK 4.4-4.8bn from DKK 3.9-4.4bn for 2022

Revenue growth outlook raised to around 35% from around 30%

DFDS’ outlook for 2022 has improved following a strong recovery in passenger earnings in Q2. In addition, freight ferry volumes and earnings were higher than expected.

Demand for freight and passenger services is expected to remain robust in the next couple of months. This demand may, however, be dampened later in 2022 by a slowdown driven by developments in the macro environment and by supply chain constraints. Uncertainty remains elevated and significant changes to the outlook may therefore still occur.

The outlook for EBITDA before special items is raised to DKK 4.4-4.8bn from previously DKK 3.9-4.4bn for 2022. The revenue growth outlook is raised to around 35% from previously around 30%.

DFDS’ Q2 2022 interim report will be released on 16 August 2022.





