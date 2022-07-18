Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.
The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000
From 11 July until 13 July, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,018,647 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 339.8943 per share.
The second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 has now been completed.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated
volume
(number of
shares)
|Weighted
average
share
price (NOK)
|Total
transaction
value (NOK
|11 July
|337,000
|339.7119
|114,482,910.30
|12 July
|336,000
|340.8380
|114,521,568.00
|13 July
|345,647
|339.1549
|117,227,873.72
|14 July
|15 July
|Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
|11,496,840
|344.5513
|3,961,250,915.16
|Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)
|10,167,981
|288,3377
|2,931,811,820.22
|Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)
|12,515,487
|344,1722
|4,307,483,267.18
|Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme
|22,683,468
|319,1441
|7,239,295,087.40
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 22,524,676 own shares, corresponding to 0.71% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584
