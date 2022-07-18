Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000

From 11 July until 13 July, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,018,647 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 339.8943 per share.

The second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 has now been completed.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated

volume

(number of

shares) Weighted

average

share

price (NOK) Total

transaction

value (NOK 11 July 337,000 339.7119 114,482,910.30 12 July 336,000 340.8380 114,521,568.00 13 July 345,647 339.1549 117,227,873.72 14 July 15 July Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



11,496,840 344.5513 3,961,250,915.16 Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)



10,167,981



288,3377 2,931,811,820.22 Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)



12,515,487 344,1722 4,307,483,267.18 Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme 22,683,468 319,1441 7,239,295,087.40

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 22,524,676 own shares, corresponding to 0.71% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,

+47 909 55 417

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





Attachments