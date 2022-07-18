Starter Cultures Market Size, Regional Segments, Research Report, 2029 | Industry Share and Growth Factor Analysis by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global starter cultures market size is expected to derive growth from the mounting body of evidence about the nutritional benefits of yeast cultures, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Starter Cultures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029”. Yeast, particularly nutritional yeast, offers a host of health advantages. For example, this type of yeast can be grown from a variety of natural sources, such as sugar beets and blackstrap molasses. In addition, it does not contain dairy and gluten, making it ideal for people with food allergies or sensitivities.

More importantly, there is increasing evidence about the potential of nutritional yeast as a powerful food supplement. For example, the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements recommends the intake of this yeast type as it contains a healthy content of vitamin B12, which is necessary for boosting immunity and providing energy to the body. Further, research by the University of Copenhagen has shown that nutritional yeast cultures can aid immunity and reduce inflammation caused by bacterial infections. The research also suggested this yeast variant for treating diarrhea. Such scientific evidence is, thus, spreading awareness about the essentiality of starter cultures, such as yeast, in maintaining the overall health of the body.

List of Key Players Covered in the Starter Cultures Market Report:

Lesaffre Group

Chr. Hansen A/S

Dalton Biotechnologie

CSK Food Enrichment BV

DowDuPont

Lallemand Inc.

Wyeast Laboratories

Sacco SRL

Angel Yeast Company Ltd.

Döhler Group SE

What Does the Report Offer?

Insightful segmentation of the market and granular study of each segment;

In-depth analysis of the regional developments occurring in the market;

Actionable research into the market drivers, trends, and challenges; and

Comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market.

Driving Factor



Potential of Starter Cultures in Fighting COVID-19 Infection to Favor Market Growth

As the coronavirus continues its rampage around the globe, researchers have been intensely engaged in finding different food and beverage formulations that supplement conventional medications and reduce the severity of the infection in patients, favoring the starter cultures market growth. For example, researchers at The Hashemite University, Jordan found that probiotic blends could act as a complementary force to slow down the progression of the COVID-19 disease, reiterating the importance of improving gut health in fighting infections. The researchers used SivoMixx 800, a probiotic formulation containing lactic acid bacteria (LAB) strains.

Their investigations showed that the starter cultures-based solution may prove effective in managing dysbiosis witnessed in patients who died from COVID. Another joint study conducted by the Lawson Health Research Institute (Canada), the University of Reading (the UK), the University of Western Ontario (Canada), and the University of Lausanne (Switzerland) concluded that probiotic strains can reduce the severity of respiratory tract infections and should be used in conjunction with regular medication. Starter cultures, therefore, may grow in importance as the emphasis on bolstering gut and lung health increases in intensity





Starter Cultures Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Type (Bacterial Culture, Yeast Culture, Mould Culture)

By Application (Alcoholic , Non-alcoholic Beverages, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Meat and Seafood Products) and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Lesaffre Group, Chr. Hansen A/S, Dalton Biotechnologie, CSK Food Enrichment BV, DowDuPont, Lallemand Inc, Wyeast Laboratories, Sacco SRL, Angel Yeast Company Ltd, Döhler Group SE and more Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Regional Insights

Europe & North America Shape Global Market Dynamics; Asia Pacific to Register Healthy Growth

Europe and North America are expected to lead the starter cultures market share in the upcoming years due to the increasing consumption of functional beverages, such as kefir and kombucha. Further, companies across North America are rapidly expanding their presence in Europe to cater to the growing demand for starter cultures. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is creating remarkable opportunities for market players as the dairy consumption in the region is consistently high and a steadily rising demand for ready-to-drink products will further brighten the prospects of the regional market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Bacterial Culture

Yeast Culture

Mould Culture

By Application

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Meat and Seafood Products

By Geography

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Securing Certifications for Eco-friendly Products

With the clamor for clean label food & drink items escalating worldwide, top competitors in this market are making heavy investments in developing naturally-derived starter culture products. These companies are concentrating on securing certifications for their offerings to comply with the increasingly strict regulations governing ingredients used in making food and beverage products.





Key Industry Development:

January 2021: Angel Yeast Egypt successfully passed the audit conducted by the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) and received from the NON-GMO Project’s Product Verification Program. The certification empowers the company to broaden its presence in the US and Canada, thus catering to the soaring demand in the region for clean-label foods.

