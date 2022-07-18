Dried Fruits Market Size is expected to reach at USD 10,321 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2%, Owing to Increasing Consumer Preference for Clean Label Products

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dried Fruits Market Size was valued at USD 6,681 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 10,321 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.



Fruits are significant components of traditional meals since they are high in micronutrients and vitamins. Although fruits have a short shelf life, they can be dried and stored for a longer period of time. Dried fruits are prepared by extracting the fruits' whole moisture content. Dried fruits are high in antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, and minerals. These are commonly consumed as desserts, natural sugars, snacks, and as an ingredient in a wide range of cuisines. However, the business has been fueled by rising health consciousness regarding the benefits of dried fruit consumption. The rising popularity of such fruits in dairy products, chocolates, and confectioneries has boosted market demand.

Dried fruits have recently become one of the most popular snacks and additives to a wide variety of food products due to their great nutritional quality and flavor. Dried fruit is also an important part of a well-balanced diet. Consumption of dried fruits has been associated with the prevention of diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. Dried fruits such as dates, apples, prunes, figs, raisins, apricots, and peaches are also popular in many nations. Furthermore, the main goal of drying the fruits is to minimize moisture while also preventing the growth of bacteria and preserving them from rotting. According to the NCBI, dried fruit is an important source of vitamins and minerals and carbohydrate content in low-fat proportions. In contrast to fresh fruits, dried fruits have a higher concentration of glucose, carbs, and fructose, as well as lower insulin and glycemic index (GI).

Report Coverage:

Market Dried Fruits Market Market Size 2021 USD 6,681 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 10,321 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.2 % Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Angus Park Fruit Company Ptv Ltd, Manassen Foods Australia Ptv Ltd., National Raisin Company, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., Sunsweet Growers, Inc., Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Olam International Limited, Graceland Fruit, Inc., and Murray River Organics. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Dried Fruits Market Growth Aspects

Rising urbanization, a growing healthy customer base, and rising purchasing power are driving up demand for dried fruits. The most prevalent dried fruits are dates, berries, raisins, apricots, figs, and other dried fruits. Apricots, also known as Armenian plums, are dried fruits that are commonly utilized in the prevention of disease and immunity enhancement. Dried apricots can also help with eye health and skeletal mineral density. The significant number of healthy customers is predicted to fueled the dried fruits market forward in the upcoming years. The majority of customers demand foods and beverages to meet more complicated health, wellbeing, ethics, and sustainability requirements. Dry fruits are high in vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber, making them a healthy alternative to high-calorie snacks. In the dried fruits market, the introduction of innovative flavored dried fruits has developed as a key trend. To strengthen their market position, prominent dried fruit companies are introducing unique flavored dried fruits.

Rising Consumer Awareness of the Health Benefits of Dates is Fueling the Market Growth

Date fruit is becoming more popular due to the presence of nutrients such as protein, nutrients, iron, magnesium, potassium, copper, manganese, and vitamins. Rising awareness of the health benefits of dates, as well as a growing desire for dates in the processing sectors, is expected to fuel market growth in the future years. Fresh dates provide numerous health benefits to humans. They contain iron, sodium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and zinc, among other vitamins and minerals. They also add fiber to the diet and have been shown to benefit in the prevention of stomach cancer. As a result of growing awareness of the health advantages of date eating, date imports have increased globally. Furthermore, an increase in individualized health consciousness is the primary development driver of the date’s market.

Market Segmentation

The global dried fruits market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, application, and distribution channel. Based on the product, the market is separated into figs, dates, raisins, apricots, berries, and others. Based on the application, the market is divided into dairy products, confectioneries, desserts, bakery products, cereals, snacks and bars, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarkets & hypermarkets, online, and convenience stores.

Global Dried Fruits Market Regional Outlook

Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global dried fruits market. According to the dried fruits market forecast, Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest rate throughout the projected timeframe. The rising adoption of dried fruits in confectionaries, baked products, and other sweet meals is increasing demand in the region. Similarly, an expanded retail markets, as well as significant economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, are expected to enhance the demand for nutrient-dense foods. The dried fruit industry in these countries is being propelled by widespread availability, appropriate packaging, and growing awareness of health-related demands. As such, the region's growing health-conscious population will help the regional market growth in the coming years.

Dried Fruits Market Players

Some of the prominent dried fruits market companies are Angus Park Fruit Company Ptv Ltd, Manassen Foods Australia Ptv Ltd., National Raisin Company, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., Sunsweet Growers, Inc., Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Olam International Limited, Graceland Fruit, Inc., and Murray River Organics.

