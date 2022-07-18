North America Indoor Farming Market Report 2022: Emergence of Urban Population Dwellings in Cities like New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee has Accelerated the Environment for Indoor Farming

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Indoor Farming Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Facility Type (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms), By Crop Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Indoor Farming Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.3% CAGR during 2022-2028

The US market dominated the North America Indoor Farming Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $18,892.6 million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.8% during (2022-2028).



Indoor agriculture is a type of modern agriculture that involves growing crops in a controlled environment. The market for indoor farming is growing, due to the growing population and the resulting demand for more secure and reliable food sources. Agriculture in the traditional sense is restricted to locations with sufficient water and land. Because it is decoupled from such requirements and may be positioned closer to end consumers, the demand for indoor farming is growing as the amount of vacant fertile land and water to sustain conventional agriculture is shrinking.



Governments encourage the construction of indoor farms, as well as other initiatives, to address this issue, which is expected to fuel the market's growth. Organic foods are assumed to be healthier, safer, more nutritious, and more environmentally friendly. Consumers' food purchasing behavior is a critical factor that drives the demand for organic food, and producers, legislators, and suppliers must adopt successful marketing tactics.



Farmers in the United States have been able to implement large-scale indoor farming with the use of high-efficiency LED lighting and improved indoor management procedures. Such approaches are estimated to save approximately 50% on energy lighting expenses, lowering the carbon footprint of controlled environment agriculture. The average production of regular lettuce farming increases when cultivated through vertical farming, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The greenhouse crop production sector currently dominates the indoor farming sector in the United States.



The emergence of urban population dwellings in cities like New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee has accelerated the environment for indoor farming with activities like restructuring derailed vacant storage facilities, derelict buildings, and high rises, which has resulted in an increase in the production of fresh grown foods overall.

The market for hydroponic operations is being driven by the rising demand for greenhouse tomatoes across the country.



