Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 28

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 28 2022 Festi purchased in total 900,000 own shares for total amount of 199,100,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
2811.7.202213:43:5075.00022216.650.0001.250.000264.525.000
2811.7.202215:06:1175.00022216.650.0001.325.000281.175.000
2811.7.202215:23:00150.00022233.300.0001.475.000314.475.000
2813.7.202213:52:01100.00022322.300.0001.575.000336.775.000
2813.7.202215:21:4350.00022411.200.0001.625.000347.975.000
2814.7.202210:05:3975.00022216.650.0001.700.000364.625.000
2814.7.202213:01:1975.00022016.500.0001.775.000381.125.000
2814.7.202214:27:5975.00021816.350.0001.850.000397.475.000
2815.7.202210:36:1375.00022016.500.0001.925.000413.975.000
2815.7.202213:19:2275.00022016.500.0002.000.000430.475.000
2815.7.202214:30:2275.00022016.500.0002.075.000446.975.000
   900.000 199.100.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 2,075,000 own shares for 446,975,000 ISK and holds today 2,075,000 own shares or 0.66% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).