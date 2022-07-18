Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 28

In week 28 2022 Festi purchased in total 900,000 own shares for total amount of 199,100,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|28
|11.7.2022
|13:43:50
|75.000
|222
|16.650.000
|1.250.000
|264.525.000
|28
|11.7.2022
|15:06:11
|75.000
|222
|16.650.000
|1.325.000
|281.175.000
|28
|11.7.2022
|15:23:00
|150.000
|222
|33.300.000
|1.475.000
|314.475.000
|28
|13.7.2022
|13:52:01
|100.000
|223
|22.300.000
|1.575.000
|336.775.000
|28
|13.7.2022
|15:21:43
|50.000
|224
|11.200.000
|1.625.000
|347.975.000
|28
|14.7.2022
|10:05:39
|75.000
|222
|16.650.000
|1.700.000
|364.625.000
|28
|14.7.2022
|13:01:19
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|1.775.000
|381.125.000
|28
|14.7.2022
|14:27:59
|75.000
|218
|16.350.000
|1.850.000
|397.475.000
|28
|15.7.2022
|10:36:13
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|1.925.000
|413.975.000
|28
|15.7.2022
|13:19:22
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|2.000.000
|430.475.000
|28
|15.7.2022
|14:30:22
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|2.075.000
|446.975.000
|900.000
|199.100.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 2,075,000 own shares for 446,975,000 ISK and holds today 2,075,000 own shares or 0.66% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).