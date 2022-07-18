Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 28

English Icelandic

In week 28 2022 Festi purchased in total 900,000 own shares for total amount of 199,100,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 28 11.7.2022 13:43:50 75.000 222 16.650.000 1.250.000 264.525.000 28 11.7.2022 15:06:11 75.000 222 16.650.000 1.325.000 281.175.000 28 11.7.2022 15:23:00 150.000 222 33.300.000 1.475.000 314.475.000 28 13.7.2022 13:52:01 100.000 223 22.300.000 1.575.000 336.775.000 28 13.7.2022 15:21:43 50.000 224 11.200.000 1.625.000 347.975.000 28 14.7.2022 10:05:39 75.000 222 16.650.000 1.700.000 364.625.000 28 14.7.2022 13:01:19 75.000 220 16.500.000 1.775.000 381.125.000 28 14.7.2022 14:27:59 75.000 218 16.350.000 1.850.000 397.475.000 28 15.7.2022 10:36:13 75.000 220 16.500.000 1.925.000 413.975.000 28 15.7.2022 13:19:22 75.000 220 16.500.000 2.000.000 430.475.000 28 15.7.2022 14:30:22 75.000 220 16.500.000 2.075.000 446.975.000 900.000 199.100.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.



Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 2,075,000 own shares for 446,975,000 ISK and holds today 2,075,000 own shares or 0.66% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

