18 July 2022
Company Announcement No 65/2022
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 15 July 2022. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Yours sincerely
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
