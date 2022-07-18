Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - July 11 to 15, 2022

English French

Paris, July 18, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 11 to 15, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/07/2022 FR0000121485 181 486.6110 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/07/2022 FR0000121485 1,351 489.5937 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/07/2022 FR0000121485 3,660 494.2032 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/07/2022 FR0000121485 11,700 495.7281 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/07/2022 FR0000121485 16 987 485,5810 XPAR TOTAL 33,879 490.1823

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/40a47705015ab92b/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-11-to-15-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

