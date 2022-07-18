Global solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market size to showcase modest growth through 2028

Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) industry is estimated to grow at a decent pace in the coming years and amass revenues by the year 2028.





Moving on, the paper includes information regarding several market categories and important regions, as well as the growth rate and revenue contribution of these segments throughout the forecast period. Finally, the study discusses key participants, focusing on information about their product/service offerings as well as their strategies for bolstering their position in the marketplace.

Surging product installation to address growing awareness about environment by reducing GHG emissions while employing state-of-the-art technology supplied by various firms is the major growth determinant for the market.

Also, increased demand for reliable and affordable electricity supply, preference for cleaner energy alternatives, and cognizance of climate change consequences like extreme weather changes and surging carbon levels are also boosting the adoption of SOFC units across businesses and communities.

COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak had halted non-essential operations because of the lockdown restrictions announced by the government and non-functioning of numerous end-use sectors with full capacity, which hampered the industry outlook in the recent past.

Market segment overview:

Based on type terrain, the industry is divided into tubular and planner. Among these, the planar segment is slated to grow decently in the coming years, owing to rising demand for clean energy due to concerns about the environmental impact of energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas.

In terms of application ambit, worldwide solid oxide fuel cell market is branched into stationary, transport, and portable. Out of which, the stationary segment is gaining traction at present owing to widespread application in a variety of sectors for primary and backup power generation, since they are based on combined heat and power (CHP) technology for both heated water and air.

On the basis of end-user spectrum, the marketplace is segregated into commercial & industrial, transportation, military & defense, data centers, and residential. Among these, the data centers segment holds a modest industry share at present, owing to the requirement of constant and dependable electricity which may be achieved with a complete backup power plan that incorporates fuel cells and other power sources.

Regional scope:

The latest industry trends are studied across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil), Europe (U.K, France, Germany), Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, and Japan).

Competitive landscape:

Speaking of competitive arena, SOLIDpower S.p.A, Elcogen AS, Convion Ltd., WATT Fuel Cell Corporation, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Aisin Corporation, Cummins Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Miura Co. Ltd., Bloom Energy Corporation, and Mitsubishi Power Ltd. are the leading players in global solid oxide fuel cell market.

