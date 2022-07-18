Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 11 July to Friday 15 July:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|95,274
|1,845,263,897
|11 July 2022
|460
|17,225.8000
|7,923,868
|12 July 2022
|470
|17,016.8100
|7,997,901
|13 July 2022
|480
|16,962.7100
|8,142,101
|14 July 2022
|450
|17,039.0900
|7,667,591
|15 July 2022
|440
|17,075.5500
|7,513,242
|Total 11-15 July 2022
|2,300
|39,244,702
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 15 July 2022*
|2,437
|17,062.9139
|41,582,321
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|41,308
|751,554,023
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|100,011
|1,926,090,921
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|467,486
|9,555,088,431
|11 July 2022
|1,841
|17,356.2500
|31,952,856
|12 July 2022
|1,882
|17,150.1800
|32,276,639
|13 July 2022
|1,922
|17,092.0800
|32,850,978
|14 July 2022
|1,802
|17,186.6200
|30,970,289
|15 July 2022
|1,761
|17,238.8400
|30,357,597
|Total 11-15 July 2022
|9,208
|158,408,359
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 15 July 2022*
|7,395
|17,203.3405
|127,218,703
|Bought from the Foundation 15 July 2022*
|2,346
|17,203.3405
|40,359,037
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|165,743
|3,055,706,844
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|486,435
|9,881,074,530
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 68,179 A shares and 366,309 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.32% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 18 July 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
