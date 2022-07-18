Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 11 July to Friday 15 July:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)95,274 1,845,263,897
11 July 202246017,225.80007,923,868
12 July 202247017,016.81007,997,901
13 July 202248016,962.71008,142,101
14 July 202245017,039.09007,667,591
15 July 202244017,075.55007,513,242
Total 11-15 July 20222,300 39,244,702
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 15 July 2022*2,43717,062.913941,582,321
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)41,308 751,554,023
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)100,011 1,926,090,921
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)467,486 9,555,088,431
11 July 20221,84117,356.250031,952,856
12 July 20221,88217,150.180032,276,639
13 July 20221,92217,092.080032,850,978
14 July 20221,80217,186.620030,970,289
15 July 20221,76117,238.840030,357,597
Total 11-15 July 20229,208 158,408,359
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 15 July 2022*7,39517,203.3405127,218,703
Bought from the Foundation 15 July 2022*2,34617,203.340540,359,037
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)165,743 3,055,706,844
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)486,435 9,881,074,530

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 68,179 A shares and 366,309 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.32% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 July 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 28 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 28 2022