A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 11 July to Friday 15 July:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 95,274 1,845,263,897 11 July 2022 460 17,225.8000 7,923,868 12 July 2022 470 17,016.8100 7,997,901 13 July 2022 480 16,962.7100 8,142,101 14 July 2022 450 17,039.0900 7,667,591 15 July 2022 440 17,075.5500 7,513,242 Total 11-15 July 2022 2,300 39,244,702 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 15 July 2022* 2,437 17,062.9139 41,582,321 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 41,308 751,554,023 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 100,011 1,926,090,921 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 467,486 9,555,088,431 11 July 2022 1,841 17,356.2500 31,952,856 12 July 2022 1,882 17,150.1800 32,276,639 13 July 2022 1,922 17,092.0800 32,850,978 14 July 2022 1,802 17,186.6200 30,970,289 15 July 2022 1,761 17,238.8400 30,357,597 Total 11-15 July 2022 9,208 158,408,359 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 15 July 2022* 7,395 17,203.3405 127,218,703 Bought from the Foundation 15 July 2022* 2,346 17,203.3405 40,359,037 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 165,743 3,055,706,844 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 486,435 9,881,074,530

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 68,179 A shares and 366,309 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.32% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 July 2022

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

