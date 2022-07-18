Insights on the Medical Polyetheretherketone Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Superior Polymers, Evonik Industries and Solvay Among Others

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Polyetheretherketone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application {Orthopedic (Spine Implantation, Knee & Hip Implantation), Cardiovascular}, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical polyetheretherketone market size is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. The market for medical polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is anticipated to grow owing to the replacement of metals like stainless steel and titanium in medical devices and implants.



PEEK has many advantages over metals like titanium or stainless steel in medical applications. These can be designed with microporous structures and can be further enhanced with hydroxyapatite or zeolite, which naturally promote bone growth. PEEK is chemically inert and is preferred over metals in areas where the reaction of chemicals with metals is not fully understood. It is also preferred for medical devices as it reduces the weight of the device. Due to its radiopacity, PEEK is preferred as certain scanning devices cannot scan through metallic parts. Finally, because of its high-temperature resistance, tools made of PEEK can be easily sterilized by autoclaving and reused many times.



The high cost of PEEK compared to other medical-grade polymers is going to hinder the growth of the market. However, these plastics cannot replace PEEK as it is a high-performance polymers with superior characteristics like high flexural strength, impact resistance, chemical and heat resistance, and biocompatibility. Strict medical device regulations also pose a challenge to the adoption of PEEK in medical devices and implants.



Players in the market are adopting new product development and collaborations as their prime strategies to expand their reach in the global market. In May 2021, a new Creed Cannulated Screw System for foot and ankle surgery made by Carbon22 from Solvay's Zeniva (PEEK) received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. In March 2019, the first foot and ankle implant made from Invibio's PEEK-OPTIMA HA enhanced polymer received clearance from the FDA.



Due to the presence of established players in the market, the competitive rivalry is high. Medical polyetheretherketone manufacturers collaborate with other market players to increase their market share. For instance, in November 2020, In2Bones USA, a subsidiary of In2Bones Global, Inc. and a global manufacturer of implants for upper and lower extremities, announced that it has reached an exclusive agreement with Invibio Ltd. The agreement is for research and development and manufacturing of lower extremity implants by using the latter's PEEK-OPTIMA Ultra Reinforced (POUR) carbon fiber technology.



Medical Polyetheretherketone Market Report Highlights

The cardiovascular application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, in terms of revenue. The significant growth is attributed to the increasingly sedentary lifestyle, stress, and unhealthy eating habits leading to the increased cardiovascular diseases.

Spine implantation was the largest application segment in 2021. The increasing geriatric population in countries like Japan, Italy, the U.S., and Germany is going to drive the spine implantation segment over the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of medical polyetheretherketone in medical equipment is expected to be the major driver for the market over the forecast period. Its superior heat, chemical and fatigue resistance, and high flexural strength make it ideal for medical implants like spine implants, hip and knee implants, and dental implants.

North America dominated the market and accounted for more than 40.0% share of the overall revenue in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market lineage outlook

3.1.1 Global Plastics market

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw material trends

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.4 Technology overview

3.4.1 Manufacturing technology

3.5 Vendor selection criteria

3.6 Regulatory framework

3.6.1 Regional Authorities Regulation

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA)

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.3 Industry Challenge Analysis

3.8 Business environment analysis: Medical polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market

3.8.1 Industry analysis-Porter's analysis

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share

4.2 Trauma Fixation

4.2.1 Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Trauma Fixation, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3 Cardiovascular

4.3.1 Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Cardiovascular, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4 Orthopedic

4.4.1 Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Estimates and Forecasts, By orthopedic Implant packaging, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Spine Implantation

4.4.3 Knee and Hip Implantation

4.5 Dental Implants and Fixtures

4.5.1 Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Dental Implants and Fixtures, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Others, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market: Regional Estimates & Analysis



Chapter 6 Medical Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market-Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key Global Medical Plastic Convertors

6.2 Vendor Landscape

6.2.1 List of key distributors & Channel Partners

6.2.2 List of Potential Customers/end users

6.3 Public Companies

6.3.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

6.4 Private Companies

6.4.1 List of Companies and their presence across the value chain



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Superior Polymers

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Product Benchmarking

7.2 Evonik Industries AG

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.3 Invibio Ltd.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Product Benchmarking

7.3.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.4 Solvay

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.5 Medtronic

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Product Benchmarking

