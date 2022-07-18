Worldwide Pumps Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alfa Laval, Wilo, Xylem and Torishima Among Others

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pumps Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pump demand is predicted to rise in developing nations as water supply investments expand. Water and wastewater infrastructure are also expected to grow in APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. As a result, additional investments in the water and wastewater sectors will open up opportunities in the global pumps market.



An increased capital investment expenditure in developing countries is expected to allow vendors to invest further in plant expansion and upgrading manufacturing plants. Increased growth in mining activities and production of mined materials in China, India, and other developing countries are projected to boost the output.

Sales in the APAC region are expected to rely on capital expenditure by industries and construction projects. Strong aftermarket demand in the global mining market offers immense opportunities for the centrifugal pumps market.



Key Winning Strategies in the Global Pumps Market

Access to water supply and sanitation in the water and wastewater industry is improving in developing countries. Also, old water facilities are getting replaced and upgraded in developed countries, increasing water management facilities' demands.

Centrifugal pumps are expected to be widely used due to their varied pressure and load handling capacities, including the ability to process liquids with high solid content and comparatively low maintenance costs.

The growing production in the chemical industry is expected to increase the demand for aftermarket products (parts and replacement parts)

The demand for pumps from the oil and gas industry benefits oil and gas production across the globe. However, this will be offset by a dramatic decrease in oil prices in the short term.

Market Trends

High Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

As the water demand increases, the quantity of wastewater produced and the overall emission load are projected to grow worldwide. Therefore, policymakers across the globe have implemented stringent wastewater management strategies and legislation, particularly in the urban and industrial sectors. Also, the demand for water treatment plants in developing countries is projected to increase with growing environmental awareness and the increasing water shortage.



Market Opportunities: Rising Number of Modular Construction Projects

Prefabricated buildings, also known as prefab houses and constructed homes, are residences and commercial spaces that are built ahead of time in a warehouse, usually in pieces that can be easily transported and incorporated into the property. Established markets of North America and Europe expect to witness a high demand for prefabricated buildings during the forecast period since the commercial adoption of prefabricated construction has grown in several residential and commercial sectors, including hotels, resorts, spas, and sports clubs, among others. The surge in demand for prefabricated buildings is expected to fuel the demand for industrial pumps.



Market Drivers: Demand for Efficient and Advanced Pump Technology

Specialty and advanced technology such as remote monitoring facilities are expected to boost market growth. Pump manufacturers are undertaking a digital revolution by accepting IIoT, big data, and artificial intelligence. Supporting innovations and associated disruptive technologies offers a strategic edge for manufacturers. Several businesses, such as KSB, Sulzer, and Wilo, have built connected machines that allow real-time production line tracking, those further increases efficiency and minimizes downtime.



Challenges: Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Fluctuations in raw material prices on imposition or rise in tariffs, commodity shortages, or allocations have adversely affected the pumps market. Changes in currency exchange rates, net revenue risk, and operating margins of global manufacturers have emerged as significant challenges in the market. Raw materials, including steel, titanium, nickel, and petroleum-based products, are projected to observe price discrepancies, thereby emerging as a prime challenge.



Market Segmentation

The Centrifugal Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 % during the Forecast Period.



Centrifugal pumps are expected to remain dominant and may continue to be the most widely used type due to their varied pressure and load handling capacities. Some of the attributes of centrifugal pumps include treating high solid quality liquids and comparatively low maintenance costs. Further, due to the growth in process manufacturing operations, demand for positive displacement pumps is expected to outpace the industry average. Development in manufacturing operations, especially in challenging environments such as those in the chemical industry, is likely to benefit from the demand for aftermarket products.



The Industrial Sector Remains the Dominant End-user Market Due to the Growing Demand for Pumps in the Oil and Gas Industries.



The demand for industrial pumps is anticipated to drive the refineries beyond the expected timeline. Strict government controls and pollution reduction initiatives are expected to limit oil and gas demand growth and thus limit market development throughout the forecast period. In processing hydrocarbons, refineries, water injection, and pipelines, centrifugal pumps are widely used, and the demand is projected to expand as the refining capacity grows. Moreover, the recovery in oil prices and the increasing volume of onshore and offshore fields, which includes the development, evaluation, and construction activity of fields, will expand the oil & gas sector. The expansion is expected to contribute to the development of deep-water offshore enterprises for deeper offshore areas, thereby increasing the demand for submersible pumps.



Asia-pacific Remains the Dominant Region for the Global Pumps Market.



The sales are likely to be based on high capital spending and construction expenditure growth. Several Asian countries, including China and India, are investing more in oil, pesticides, and food and drinks. In addition, there will be two prime developments in the market for water infrastructure; expansion of access to water sources and sanitation in emerging countries and rehabilitation and up-gradation of aged water facilities in developed countries. According to this market research report, the pump market in India crossed USD 2.2 billion in 2020.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the Current Market Size of the Global Pumps Market?

2. What is the Global Pumps Market Growth?

3. What Are the Factors Driving the Pump Market Growth?

4. What is the Growth Rate of the Centrifugal Pumps Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Report Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Trends

7.3 Market Opportunities

7.4 Market Drivers

7.5 Market Challenges

7.6 Segment Review

7.7 Companies & Strategies



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Value Chain Analysis

8.3 Growth in Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4 Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology

8.5 Impact of Covid-19

8.6 Global Economy



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

9.2 Increased Infrastructure Projects in Developing Economies

9.3 Rise in Number of Modular Construction Projects

9.4 Demand for Energy-Efficient Pumps

9.5 Advent of Intelligent & Smart Pumps



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Strong Replacement Demand

10.2 Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology

10.3 Launch of Wastewater Treatment Schemes in the Middle East



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Volatility in Oil & Gas Prices

11.2 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

11.3 Competitive & Fragmented Market Environment



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview



14 Centrifugal

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Single-Stage

14.3 Multi-Stage

14.4 Submersible

14.5 Turbine

14.6 Others



15 Reciprocating

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Piston

15.3 Diaphragm



16 Rotary

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Gear

16.3 Lobe

16.4 Peristaltic

16.5 Vane

16.6 Others



17 End-User

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview



18 Industrial

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Oil & Gas

18.3 Water & Wastewater

18.4 Food & Beverage

18.5 Chemical

18.6 Power

18.7 Mining

18.8 Pharmaceutical

18.9 Others



19 Agricultural

19.1 Market Overview



20 Commercial

20.1 Market Overview



21 Residential

21.1 Market Overview



22 Geography

22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.2 Geographic Overview



23 Apac

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Market Size & Forecast

23.3 Product

23.4 Centrifugal

23.5 Reciprocating

23.6 Rotary

23.7 End-User

23.8 Industrial

23.9 Key Countries



24 Europe

24.1 Market Overview

24.2 Market Size & Forecast

24.3 Product

24.4 Centrifugal

24.5 Reciprocating

24.6 Rotary

24.7 End-User

24.8 Industrial

24.9 Key Countries



25 North America

25.1 Market Overview

25.2 Market Size & Forecast

25.3 Product

25.4 Centrifugal

25.5 Reciprocating

25.6 Rotary

25.7 End-User

25.8 Industrial

25.9 Key Countries



26 Middle East & Africa

26.1 Market Overview

26.2 Market Size & Forecast

26.3 Product

26.4 Centrifugal

26.5 Reciprocating

26.6 Rotary

26.7 End-User

26.8 Industrial

26.9 Key Countries



27 Latin America

27.1 Market Overview

27.2 Market Size & Forecast

27.3 Product

27.4 Centrifugal

27.5 Reciprocating

27.6 Rotary

27.7 End-User

27.8 Industrial

27.9 Key Countries



28 Competitive Landscape

28.1 Competition Overview



29 Key Company Profiles

29.1 Alfa Laval

29.2 Wilo

29.3 Xylem

29.4 the Weir Group

29.5 Torishima

29.6 Sulzer

29.7 Spx Flow

29.8 Ksb

29.9 Kirloskar Brothers

29.10 Franklin Electric

29.11 Flowserve

29.12 Desmi

29.13 Circor

29.14 Baker Hughes

29.15 Nikkiso



30 Other Prominent Vendors

30.1 Arian Pumps

30.2 Ar North America

30.3 Bosch Rexroth

30.4 Cp Pumpen AG

30.5 Dover

30.6 Masdaf

30.7 Norm Hydrophore Pump

30.8 Sempa

30.9 Sumak Pump

30.10 Vesta Pump

30.11 Vansan

30.12 Samsun Makina Sanayi

30.13 Sahinler Submersible Pumps

30.14 Pumpport

30.15 Jetox Pumps

30.16 Ebara

30.17 Grundfos

30.18 Global Pump

30.19 Haight Pumps

30.20 Hermetic-Pumpen

30.21 Iwaki America

30.22 Klaus Union

30.23 Kracht

30.24 Leistritz Group

30.25 Naniwa Pump

30.26 Netzsch

30.27 Pentair

30.28 Roper Pumps

30.29 Ruhrpumpen

30.30 Seko



31 Report Summary



32 Quantitative Summary



33 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xd8xbx