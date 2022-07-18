BFSI Crisis Management Market Size Worth USD 32.8 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 17.5% CAGR – BFSI Crisis Management Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global BFSI Crisis Management Market finds that increased reliance on crisis management software & solutions among banks and financial institutions, provision of digitalized solutions such as decreasing business risks, fraud detection, and incident & compliance management, and the financial organizations & banks that are rapidly digitizing their operations & improved customers experience are expected to bolster the growth of the BFSI Crisis Management Market over the projected period. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 12.5 Billion in 2021.



The Global BFSI Crisis Management Market size is forecasted to reach USD 32.8 Billion by 2028 and is expected to grow exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “BFSI Crisis Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Enterprises Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), by Application (Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Risk & Compliance Management, Crisis Communication, Incident Management & Response), by End-User (Banks, Insurance Companies, Other End-Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/bfsi-crisis-management-market-1738/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the BFSI Crisis Management market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% during the forecast period.

The BFSI Crisis Management market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 12.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 32.8 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide BFSI Crisis Management market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Rapid Digitization of Financial Organizations and Banks

Financial institutions and banks are increasingly adopting digital platforms and networked solutions to operate their companies in the market. In addition, market players are providing crisis management solutions to track and minimize business risks, detect fraud, and improve incident & compliance management. Furthermore, crisis management offers automated solutions to boost customer satisfaction and efficiency. As a result of the boom in digitalization, the BFSI sector has been quick to adopt advanced crisis management solutions, and these factors contribute to the growth of the Global BFSI Crisis Management Market. However, for firms involved in finance, crisis management solution providers manage a vast number of data, which complicates network administration globally. Furthermore, since different organizations in the market use multiple suppliers to supply their services, financial companies & banks avoid releasing consumer data to any third party to conduct their business. As a result, the tremendous flow of data and information among financing organizations makes it difficult to manage an extensive corporate network. Therefore, it is responsible for augmenting the growth of the BFSI Crisis Management Market in the coming years.

Improved Customer Experience

In terms of automated fraud detection, quick payment systems, and enhanced accessibility to finance industries, crisis management provides solutions that improve the client experience. In addition, crisis management is a relatively new industry rapidly expanding, owing to its unique solutions to financial institutions & banks. Furthermore, the automated crisis management system improves the user experience by providing faster services and saving financial institutions time & effort. As a result, improvements in the overall customer experience will likely provide future growth possibilities for the Global BFSI Crisis Management Market in the next five years.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/bfsi-crisis-management-market-1738/0

Benefits of Purchasing BFSI Crisis Management Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global BFSI Crisis Management Market:

Component Software Services

Deployment Type On-Premises Cloud

Enterprises Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity Risk & Compliance Management Crisis Communication Incident Management & Response Other Applications

End-User Banks Insurance Companies Other End-Users

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bfsi-crisis-management-market-1738

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the financing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long-Term Dynamics Short-Term Dynamics

The Report on BFSI Crisis Management Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on "BFSI Crisis Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Enterprises Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), by Application (Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Risk & Compliance Management, Crisis Communication, Incident Management & Response), by End-User (Banks, Insurance Companies, Other End-Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Anticipated Potential Market Growth

North America is expected to dominate the growth of BFSI Crisis Management Market in 2021. Increasing awareness about financial technology and a rapid increase in crisis management services are expected to bolster the growth of this region’s BFSI Crisis Management Market. In addition, the large presence of market players is likely to propel the growth of this region’s BFSI Crisis Management Market. For instance, Blameless, a crisis management solution provider, elevated USD 30 million in a Series B investment, leading to total funding of USD 50 million.

List of Prominent Players in the BFSI Crisis Management Market:

4C Strategies

Everbridge

IBM

CURA Software Solutions

Konexus

Logic Gate Inc.

NCC Group

Noggin

MetricStream Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Recent Developments:

November 2020: Metric Stream, Inc. has released the latest edition of its M7 Integrated Risk Platform, which powers its case and incident management software.

October 2020: NCC GROUP has developed a remediate service to help clients improve their security posture. The remediate service provides rapid remedial action as well as long-term strategic support to help organizations better their security posture and lower their cyber risk.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the BFSI Crisis Management Market?

How will the BFSI Crisis Management Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the BFSI Crisis Management Market?

What is the BFSI Crisis Management market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the BFSI Crisis Management Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “BFSI Crisis Management Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Component

• Software

• Services



• Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud



• Enterprises Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



• Application

• Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Crisis Communication

• Incident Management & Response

• Other Applications



• End-User

• Banks

• Insurance Companies

• Other End-Users



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• 4C Strategies



• Everbridge



• IBM



• CURA Software Solutions



• Konexus



• LogicGate Inc.



• NCC Group



• Noggin



• MetricStream Inc.



• SAS Institute Inc.



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/bfsi-crisis-management-market-1738/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Tool Storage Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Chest Combos, Mobile Work Benches, Garage Storage, Tool Boxes), by Material Type (Wood, Metal, Plastic, Steel), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Virtual Cards Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (B2B Virtual Cards, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards, B2C POS Virtual Cards), by End-user (Consumer Use, Business Use), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Refinancing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), by End User (Personal, Commercial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Dual Interface Payment Card Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Substrate (PVC, Composite, PC Paper, Teslin/ Synthetic Paper), by Embedded Chips (Microprocessors, I2C Straight Memory Cards, Stored Value Memory Cards, Protected Segment Memory Cards), by Operating System (Fixed File Structure, Dynamic Application System), by Application (SIM Cards &Telecommunications, Loyalty & Stored Value, Securing Digital Content & Physical Assets, e-Commerce), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Smart Home Market by Product Type (Comfort and Lighting, Control and Connectivity, Energy Management, Home Entertainment, Security, Smart Appliances), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Ethanol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Sugar & Molasses Based, Grain Based, Second Generation), by Purity (Denatured, Undenatured), by Application (Industrial Solvents, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Beverages, Disinfectant), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Payment Orchestration Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Functionalities (Cross Border Transactions, Risk Management, Advanced Analytics & Reporting), by End-Use (E-Commerce, Travel & Hospitality Industry, Healthcare, BFSI), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Payment Analytics Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Web-Based, Cloud-based), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: