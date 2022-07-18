The Worldwide Underfloor Heating Industry is Expected to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underfloor Heating Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Installation , By Offering, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global underfloor heating market size is expected to reach USD 8.80 billion by 2030. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The major factors favoring the industry growth include the rising need for a high level of flexibility and comfort in residential buildings, government support and incentives for the implementation of UFH solutions, and the ongoing trend of residential infrastructure development. Moreover, the global industry is regulated under different standards and regulations associated with CO2 emissions. This has further created the demand for energy-efficient UFH solutions.



Furthermore, the proliferation of electric underfloor heating is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the easier installation and less space requirement as compared with the traditional hydronic underfloor heating.



The residential segment dominated the global market in 2021 due to the rise in awareness about the advantages of systems in residential properties among the end-users. For instance, residential UFH offers superior all-around comfort, flexibility in room temperature, low maintenance costs, and simple energy efficiency.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global market. The growth of the industry in this region is driven by considerable economic transformation and rapid urbanization in developing countries. In addition, the flourishing residential housing sector coupled with the smart city projects across the countries such as India and China are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the industry. For instance, China government announced to build low-cost rental housing by 2025, under the drive for "common prosperity". Under the initiative, around 6.5 Mn homes for leasing purposes are expected to be built in around 40 cities by 2025.



Market participants such as Nvent Electric PLC, Danfoss, Emerson Electric Co., Incognito Heat Co., Mitsubishi Electric, Myson, Nexans, Siemens AG, Rehau, Resideo Technologies Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Amuheat, Uponor Corporation, Schneider Electric, and Warmup are some of the key players operating in the global market.



For instance, in December 2021, RWC introduced a new UFH solution to supplement JG LowFit. On the other hand, in March 2021, nVent Electric plc announced a new update to its premium nVent RAYCHEM SENZ WIFI electric thermostat.

