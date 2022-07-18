The Worldwide Aircraft Generators Industry is Projected to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Generators Market by Current Type (AC, DC), Type (VSCF, IDG, APU, Starter Generator), Power Rating, Aircraft Technology, Platform (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aircraft Generators Market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
The aviation industry is witnessing major transformations in terms of technological advancements in aircraft models. This has given rise to improvements in the power generation systems used in aircraft. More electric and hybrid-electric aircraft are part of the future of the aviation industry, with their adoption rate expected to significantly increase in the future.
Problems associated with conventional aircraft systems, such as cost, heating, fluid, and contamination, are eliminated in electrical solutions. Electrical systems are up to 80% more efficient than hydraulic actuators, as they come with a more efficient motor (without the issue of heating) and a lower risk of component damage.
Electrical systems are also environment-friendly and safer to use than conventional systems, which consist of hydraulic fluids that can damage the skin and cause poisoning or infection due to the high temperature. Therefore, the demand for electrical solutions has been continuously increasing, which, in turn, drives the aircraft generators market.
Fixed Wing segment to witness the highest growth in the forecast period
By Platform, the fixed-wing segment is expected to grow the highest in the forecast period. The increasing air traffic is contributing to the increasing requirements for commercial aircraft across regions. Increasing border tensions across regions are also a major factor for countries investing in tactical aircraft. These factors contribute to the growth of the fixed-wing segment in the aircraft generator market.
VSCF generator to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.
Based on type, the VSCF generators are witnessing highest growth in the forecast period. VSCF generators can accommodate flexible electrical architectures. That is the components of the VSCF generators can be spread out across the aircraft in contrast with IDG generators where it needs to be mounted closer to the engine. This factor is driving aircraft designers to increasingly adopt the VSCF generators into their systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Aircraft Generators Market
4.2 Aircraft Generators Market, by End Use
4.3 Aircraft Generators Market, by Platform
4.4 Aircraft Generators Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Trend of More Electric Technology
5.2.1.2 Advancement in Power Generation Technology of Hybrid Electric Platforms and Light Aircraft
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for New Commercial Aircraft
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Voltage and Thermal Issues
5.2.2.2 Existing Backlog of Aircraft Deliveries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Advanced Power Electronics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
5.2.4.2 Reduced Global Demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (Mro) Services due to COVID-19
5.3 Pricing Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Aircraft Generators Market Ecosystem
5.5.1 Prominent Companies
5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.5.3 End-Users
5.6 Trade Data Statistics
5.7 Technology Trends in Aircraft Generators Market
5.7.1 Turbogenerators for Electric Motors and Batteries
5.7.2 Variable Speed Constant Frequency Generators
5.8 Case Study Analysis
5.8.1 Honeywell Apu Introduces Two-Stage Axial Turbine System
5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.9.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Generator Manufacturers
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.11.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.11.2 Buying Criteria
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Hydrogen-Based Electricity Generator
6.2.2 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System
6.3 Impact of Megatrends
6.3.1 3D Printing
6.3.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuel
6.4 Supply Chain Analysis
6.5 Innovation & Patent Registrations
7 Aircraft Generators Market, by Current Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ac
7.2.1 Can Efficiently Transmit Electricity Over a Long Range
7.3 Dc
7.3.1 Increasing Usage in Light Aircraft
8 Aircraft Generators Market, by Aircraft Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conventional Aircraft
8.2.1 Need to Replace Conventional Power Systems with Electrical Systems Boosts Segment
8.3 Hybrid Electric Aircraft
8.3.1 Need for Environmentally Friendly Aircraft Drives Growth
9 Aircraft Generators Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Variable Speed Constant Frequency Generator
9.2.1 Provides More Flexible Electrical System Architecture
9.3 Integrated Drive Generator
9.3.1 Increasing Usage in Commercial and Military Aircraft for Electrical Systems
9.4 Auxiliary Power Unit
9.4.1 Essential as Back-Up Electrical Supply for Aircraft
9.5 Starter Generator
9.5.1 Acts as Parallel Electrical Power Supply Unit
9.6 Alternator
9.6.1 Provides Smoother Output and Can Reach High Speed Faster Than Generators
10 Aircraft Generators Market, by Power Rating
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Less Than 100 Kw
10.2.1 Increasing Usage in Light Aircraft
10.3 100-500 Kw
10.3.1 Wide-Scale Usage in Commercial and Military Aircraft for Electrical Systems
10.4 More Than 500 Kw
10.4.1 Application in Hybrid Electric Aircraft on the Rise
11 Aircraft Generators Market, by Platform
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fixed-Wing Aircraft
11.2.1 Commercial Aviation
11.2.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft
11.2.1.1.1 Growth in Air Passenger Traffic to Drive Demand
11.2.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft
11.2.1.2.1 Demand Booster-Increase in Long-Haul Travel
11.2.1.3 Regional Transport Aircraft
11.2.1.3.1 Increasing Use in Us and Japan-Key Growth Contributor
11.2.2 Business & General Aviation
11.2.2.1 Business Jets
11.2.2.1.1 Increase in Private Aviation Companies Globally Drives Demand
11.2.2.2 Light Aircraft
11.2.2.2.1 Segment Driven by Technology Advancements and Modernization of General Aviation
11.2.3 Military Aviation
11.2.3.1 Fighter Aircraft
11.2.3.1.1 Growing Concerns Over Border Tensions Fuel Segment
11.2.3.2 Transport Aircraft
11.2.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Transport Aircraft in Military Operations
11.2.3.3 Special Mission Aircraft
11.2.3.3.1 Growing Defense Spending and Territorial Disputes Drive Demand
11.3 Rotary-Wing Aircraft
11.3.1 Commercial Helicopters
11.3.1.1 Increasing Usage for Passenger Transport and Medical Services
11.3.2 Military Helicopters
11.3.2.1 Technologically Advanced Military Helicopters with Next-Generation Electro-Optic Systems Drive Demand
12 Aircraft Generators Market, by End Use
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oem)
12.2.1 Increasing Need for New Aircraft Drives Segment Growth
12.3 Aftermarket
12.3.1 Focus on Reduced Repair Time and Improved Readiness Increases Need for Aftermarket Refurbishment
13 Regional Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players, 2017-2021
14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
14.4.1 Stars
14.4.2 Emerging Leaders
14.4.3 Pervasive Players
14.4.4 Participants
14.5 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant
14.5.1 Progressive Companies
14.5.2 Responsive Companies
14.5.3 Dynamic Companies
14.5.4 Starting Blocks
14.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking
14.6 Competitive Scenario
14.6.1 Deals
14.6.2 Product Launches
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Honeywell International Inc.
15.1.2 Safran
15.1.3 Thales Group
15.1.4 Collins Aerospace
15.1.5 General Electric
15.1.6 Ametek, Inc.
15.1.7 Meggitt plc
15.1.8 Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
15.1.9 Astronics Corporation
15.1.10 Calnetix Technologies
15.1.11 Unison Industries
15.1.12 Pbs Aerospace
15.1.13 Aerospace Electrical Systems
15.1.14 Arc Systems, Inc.
15.1.15 Skurka Aerospace, Inc.
15.1.16 Sinfonia Technology Co. Ltd.
15.1.17 Epropelled
15.1.18 Duryea Technologies
15.1.19 Denis Ferranti
15.1.20 Plane-Power
15.2 Other Players (Aftermarket)
15.2.1 Naasco
15.2.2 Precision Aviation Group
15.2.3 Tae Aerospace
15.2.4 Heico Corporation
15.2.5 Aerotech of Louisville, Inc.
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehk9eb
Attachment