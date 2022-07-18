Global Sewing Machine Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sewing Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Electric, Computerized, Manual), by Use Case (Apparel, Shoes, Bags), by Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sewing machine market size is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Expansion of the clothing industry, changing consumer demand as per fashion trends, and demand for the mass clothing production are driving the market. Moreover, increasing population and rising disposable income are contributing to the industry growth.



Further, a rise in the usage of automation in the sewing sector is anticipated to increase the need for newer machines. Several businesses operating in the sector are witnessing shifts in their value chain owing to the adoption of 3D printing and AI. Advantages such as production efficiency, reduced downtime, and lower operating costs are supporting the demand for digitalization in the market.



Manufacturers are attempting to maintain their brand image and increase customer loyalty by introducing revolutionary sewing machine designs tailored to individual customer requirements and researching consumer behavior trends. The market's leading companies provide unique designs crafted from diamonds, gold, platinum, and other high-value materials.



Sewing Machine Market Report Highlights

The electric segment dominated the market and contributed to the largest revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2021. Electric motors in the apparel business reduce labor requirements and help in bulk production.

The shoes segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of over 8.0% from 2022 to 2028. Rapid expansion in the footwear industry is contributing to the growth rate of the segment.

The industrial application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 60% in 2021. To satisfy the rising demand for clothes from the growing population, manufacturers are adopting electric and computerized sewing machines. Clothing manufacturers are interested to reduce complexity and save the time and energy required for production.

The commercial segment is forecasted to witness a CAGR of over 4.0% from 2022 to 2028. The segment majorly includes the altering and tailoring business. The sewing machines used for these applications have a feature of treads and table adjustable. The altering and tailoring business is growing, which, in turn, will drive the market.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40% in 2021. The region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of over 6.0% from 2022 to 2028. Frequently changing styles of clothes and increasing disposable income of citizens are the driving factors in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Sewing Machine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of the Sewing Machine Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Type Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Sewing Machine Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Electric

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Computerized

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Manual

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Sewing Machine Market: Use case Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Use case Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Apparel

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Shoes

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Bags

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Sewing Machine Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Industrial

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

7.4. Residential

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Sewing Machine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Type Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. AMF Reece CR, s.r.o.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Type Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Bernina International AG

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Type Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Type Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Brother International Corporation

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Type Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Durkopp Adler AG

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Type Benchmarking

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Elna International Corp. SA

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Type Benchmarking

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Type Benchmarking

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Type Benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Seiko Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Type Benchmarking

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n76ia

Attachment