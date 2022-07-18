North America consumer electronics market size to touch a valuation of USD 400 billion by 2027

Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, North America consumer electronics market size is expected to amass a valuation of USD 400 billion by the end of 2027.





Apart from this, the research literature highlights certain challenges that may impede the growth trajectory of the industry, while also divulging precise solutions to mitigate the impact.

A comprehensive segmental evaluation in terms of product type, application spectrum, and regional extent is encompassed in the document to aid stakeholders expand their profit margins.

Lastly, a thorough assessment of top contenders in the marketplace on the basis of their product portfolio, business overview, capital investments, and latest developments is furnished in the report to facilitate a clear understanding of competitive dynamics among stakeholders so that they can make well-informed decisions.

Penetration of artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and machine learning (ML), coupled with noteworthy advancements, and a gradual shift in consumer behavior are the factors that provide a major growth impetus to the industry.

Furthermore, continuous efforts by top players to maintain their stance in the market by adding new features to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics are bound to benefit profit margins of stakeholders in the ensuing years.

Segmental outlook: -

Based on product type, North America consumer electronics industry space is bifurcated into audio & video equipment, digital photo equipment, major household appliances, and small household appliances. As per credible sources, the audio & video equipment segment is a promising avenue for revenue generation during the analysis, owing to the advent of AI enabled noise cancelling and wireless audio equipment.

Meanwhile, major household appliances segment is slated to generate a decent remuneration by the end of the study period, attributable to constant product innovations, rising demand for smart & efficient kitchen appliances, and escalating emphasis on health & hygiene.

Competitive framework summary: -

The Whirlpool Corporation, Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, TCL Technology Group Corporation, Sony Corporation, Sonos Inc., Siemens AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Nikon Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, LG Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., The Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Haier Group Corporation, GoPro Inc., Google LLC, Fujifilm Corporation, Dell Inc., Canon Inc., Bose Corporation, and Apple Inc. are the top contenders influencing North America consumer electronics industry trends.

These companies are constantly involved in curating new marketing strategies for maintaining a strong presence in the business sphere.

For instance, in January 2020, Dell Inc. launched new software and hardware solutions for its premium XPS and Latitude lines, which is enabled with cutting edge technology like 5G and AI to facilitate an efficient working system.

In a similar vein, in June 2020, Sony Corporation launched a new line of noise cancelling headphones dubbed as WH-1000XM4 in the United States, with five built-in microphones and a feature that allows linking two devices to improve sound quality as compared to previous product line.

