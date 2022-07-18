Silicone Elastomers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2022 and 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The silicone elastomers market size is expected to reach USD 15.29 billion by 2032, growing at a 10.3% CAGR from USD 5.74 billion in 2022.



Superior silicone elastomer properties, an ageing population driving demand from the healthcare industry, and high demand for silicone elastomers from the electrical and electronics industries are expected to drive the silicone elastomers market as well as accelerating the silicone elastomers adoption trends.

However, stagnant silicone elastomers market growth in developed countries limits silicone elastomers market expansion.

On the other hand, rising production of antimicrobial silicone elastomers for the healthcare industry, rising use in the optical industry due to its highly transparent properties, and rising demand for automotive vehicles are expected to drive the silicone elastomers market key trends and opportunities and in turn escalate the sales of silicone elastomers.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15181

The global pandemic had a negative impact on the silicone elastomers market opportunities and the silicone elastomers market as a whole.

The sudden increase in demand for silicone elastomers from various sectors dramatically increased raw material and energy prices. This has increased the overall prices of silicone elastomers, and many major silicone elastomers market manufacturers have announced price increases ranging from 10% to 30% for silicone elastomer products.

Asia Pacific led the silicone elastomers market in 2022, accounting for more than 51% of revenue, ahead of Europe and North America. Due to the end-use industry saturation, developed regions such as North America and Europe are expected to lose silicone elastomers market share.

Automotive, construction, healthcare, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics are expected to grow rapidly in developing silicone elastomers markets such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Strong demand for silicone elastomers from these industries is expected to drive the regional silicone elastomer market along with silicone elastomers market future trends.

Key Takeaways:

The liquid silicone rubber (LSR) product segment to lead the silicone elastomers market , accounting for 61.0% of total revenue.

to lead the , accounting for 61.0% of total revenue. The construction sector in the application segment to lead the silicone elastomers market , accounting for more than 43.0% of total revenue.

in the to lead the , accounting for more than 43.0% of total revenue. Asia Pacific to lead the silicone elastomers market in 2022, accounting for more than 51.0% of revenue, ahead of Europe and North America.





For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15181

Competitive Landscape:

The silicone elastomers market is oligopolistic and highly consolidated. Mergers and acquisitions characterise the silicone elastomers market. Several silicone elastomers market participants are working hard to improve their product portfolios and gain a competitive advantage in rapidly growing regional silicone elastomers markets. The silicone elastomers market faces a relatively high threat from new entrants but a low threat from substitutes.

China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd., Mesgo S.P.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Dow Corning Corporation, KCC Corporation, Ltd., Reiss Manufacturing Inc., Reiss Manufacturing Inc., Stockwell Elastomerics, major silicone elastomers market players sell their wares to a diverse range of industries, including electrical and electronics, automotive and transportation, industrial machinery, consumer goods, and construction.

To strengthen their silicone elastomers market position, manufacturers are engaged in a variety of activities such as product development and innovation, mergers and acquisitions.

Recent Development:

Acquisition:

Wacker Chemie AG acquired a 60% stake in a Chinese specialty silane manufacturer in October 2022 to strengthen its position in the silicone elastomers market .

. Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. announced the acquisition of KKC Corporation's silicones business in January 2022, strengthening its silicone elastomers market position for global Advanced silicones capabilities.

Product Launch:

Dow Inc. will introduce its first low density liquid silicone rubber (LSR) for injection moulding to brand owners and formulators in Europe and North America in March 2022. The properties of the material make it a good choice for food dosing valves, closures, dispensers, seals, gaskets, and other food contact applications.





Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15181

Key Segments

By Product:

HTV

RTV

LSR





By Application:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15181

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of packaging

Silicone Release Films Market Size : The global silicone release films market is on track to record an anticipated CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Polypropylene Woven Bags And Sacks Market Forecast : The global polypropylene woven bags and sacks market is projected to reach US$ 5,608.6 million by 2032, up from US$ 3,752.7 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 4.1% From (2022-2032).

Pallet Slip Sheets Market Growth : The pallet slip sheets market is set to strengthen its supply chains and its distribution channels with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market revenue of US$ 994.2 in 2022 and this value is likely to cross US$ 1.63 Bn by the end of 2032.

Drone Delivery Services Market Technology : The global drone delivery services market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 322.2 Million in 2022. During the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032

Paper Based Laminates Market Analysis : The global paper based laminates market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 559.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 336.9 million in 2022

Plastic Retort Cans Market Share : The plastic retort cans market, which is valued at US$ 1382.5 million as on 2022, is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2126.5 million by 2032 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Plastic-Free Packs Market Trends : The global plastic-free packs market is projected to reach US$ 8,000.8 million by 2032, up from US$ 3,671.8 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Pallet Jacks Market Outlook : The pallet jacks market, which is valued at US$ 1054.1 million as on 2022, is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1888.3 million in 2032 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Oxygen Indicator Labels Market Demand : The global oxygen indicator labels market size is expected to reach US$ 989.3 Million in 2032. The oxygen indicator labels market is growing rapidly.

Pallet Displays Market Type : The global pallet displays market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, from US$ 1,012.5 million in 2022 to US$ 1,514.3 million by 2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us :

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/silicone-elastomers-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs