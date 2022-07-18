Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 46/2022

 

Copenhagen, 18 July 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 11 July to 15 July , 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,783,785 256,123,364
11 July 202218,550135.542,514,299
12 July 202214,830137.762,042,976
13 July 202212,960137.211,778,238
14 July 202217,170137.382,358,797
15 July 20224,954136.82677,818
Total, 11 July-15 July 202268,464136.899,372,119
Bought from CAF, 15 July 2022*30,554136.894,182,574
Bought from CWO, 15 July 2022*14,145136.891,936,326
Accumulated under the programme1,896,948 271,614,383

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 11 July –15 July 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,343,010 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.52% of the total share capital.

