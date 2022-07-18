2022 African Power Rental Market Report: Profiles of Aggreko, Caterpillar, Smart Energy Solutions and SAKR Power Generation

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 African Power Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The African Power Generation Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts to 2028 for Egypt, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Angola and Mozambique.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel-based and gas-based), output power, application, end-user group and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic recommendations and quotations from the industry are also included.



The power rental market in Africa is growing due to energy demand and increasing power blackouts, according to the publisher.



Applications Defined

Standby Power/Standby - Providing generators on rental basis or rental power for the purposes of continued operations in case of the failure of main/exiting power source.

Continuous Power/Continuous - Providing rental power in areas where no other power source is available and rented power acts as the only source for providing power continually for the required duration.

Prime Power - Providing rental power for the purposes of continual or non-continual usage for variable loads/power demands, particularly for industries running motors or other equipment, which demand varying power during their usage.

Companies Mentioned

Aggreko

Caterpillar

Taqa Arabia

Powerhouse

Mantrac

Shoreline

Stag

RSS

Symbion

Barloworld

Rand Air

Neptune Plant Hire

Generator & Plant Hire

APR Energy

Hyundai Systems

SDMO

Kohler

Sakr Power Generation

Smart Energy Solutions

Himoinsa

MDE

Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of Research

Market Definitions

Executive Summary

II. Total Africa Power Rental Market Landscape

Market Measurements

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Revenue Forecasts,2016-2022

Market Share By Revenue, By Country

Market Entry Barriers

Market Trends

III. Egypt Power Rental Market Landscape

Country Profile

Market Measurements

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Rental Price

Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022

Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source

Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size

Market Share By Revenue, By Application

Market Share By Revenue, By End User

Market Share By Revenue

Market Entry Barriers.

Market Trends

IV. Nigeria Power Rental Market Landscape

Country Profile

Market Measurements.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Rental Price

Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022

Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source

Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size

Market Share By Revenue, By Application

Market Share By Revenue, By End User

Market Share By Revenue

Market Entry Barriers

Market Trends

The Industry Speaks

V. Tanzania: Power Rental Market Landscape

Country Profile

Market Measurements.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Rental Price

Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022

Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source

Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size

Market Share By Revenue, By Application

Market Share By Revenue, By End User

Market Share By Revenue

Market Trends

The Industry Speaks

VI. South Africa Power Rental Market Landscape

Country Profile

Market Measurements.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Rental Price

Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022

Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source

Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size

Market Share By Revenue, By Application

Market Share By Revenue, By End User

Market Share By Revenue

Market Entry Barriers

Market Trends

The Industry Speaks

VII. Angola: Power Rental Market Landscape

Country Profile

Market Measurements.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022

Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source

Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size

Market Share By Revenue, By Application

Market Share By Revenue, By End User

Market Share By Revenue

Market Entry Barriers

The Industry Speaks

VIII. Mozambique Power Rental Market Landscape

Country Profile

Market Measurements.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022

Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source

Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size

Market Share By Revenue, By Application

Market Share By Revenue, By End User

Market Share By Revenue

Market Trends

The Industry Speaks

IX. Key Organizations

Aggreko

Caterpillar

Smart Energy Solutions

SAKR Power Generation

X. Strategic Recommendations



