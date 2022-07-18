2022 African Power Rental Market Report: Profiles of Aggreko, Caterpillar, Smart Energy Solutions and SAKR Power Generation

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 African Power Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The African Power Generation Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts to 2028 for Egypt, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Angola and Mozambique.
The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel-based and gas-based), output power, application, end-user group and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic recommendations and quotations from the industry are also included.
The power rental market in Africa is growing due to energy demand and increasing power blackouts, according to the publisher.
Applications Defined
- Standby Power/Standby - Providing generators on rental basis or rental power for the purposes of continued operations in case of the failure of main/exiting power source.
- Continuous Power/Continuous - Providing rental power in areas where no other power source is available and rented power acts as the only source for providing power continually for the required duration.
- Prime Power - Providing rental power for the purposes of continual or non-continual usage for variable loads/power demands, particularly for industries running motors or other equipment, which demand varying power during their usage.
Companies Mentioned
- Aggreko
- Caterpillar
- Taqa Arabia
- Powerhouse
- Mantrac
- Shoreline
- Stag
- RSS
- Symbion
- Barloworld
- Rand Air
- Neptune Plant Hire
- Generator & Plant Hire
- APR Energy
- Hyundai Systems
- SDMO
- Kohler
- Sakr Power Generation
- Smart Energy Solutions
- Himoinsa
- MDE
Key Topics Covered:
I. Scope of Research
- Market Definitions
- Executive Summary
II. Total Africa Power Rental Market Landscape
- Market Measurements
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Revenue Forecasts,2016-2022
- Market Share By Revenue, By Country
- Market Entry Barriers
- Market Trends
III. Egypt Power Rental Market Landscape
- Country Profile
- Market Measurements
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Rental Price
- Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022
- Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source
- Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size
- Market Share By Revenue, By Application
- Market Share By Revenue, By End User
- Market Share By Revenue
- Market Entry Barriers.
- Market Trends
IV. Nigeria Power Rental Market Landscape
- Country Profile
- Market Measurements.
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Rental Price
- Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022
- Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source
- Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size
- Market Share By Revenue, By Application
- Market Share By Revenue, By End User
- Market Share By Revenue
- Market Entry Barriers
- Market Trends
- The Industry Speaks
V. Tanzania: Power Rental Market Landscape
- Country Profile
- Market Measurements.
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Rental Price
- Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022
- Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source
- Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size
- Market Share By Revenue, By Application
- Market Share By Revenue, By End User
- Market Share By Revenue
- Market Trends
- The Industry Speaks
VI. South Africa Power Rental Market Landscape
- Country Profile
- Market Measurements.
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Rental Price
- Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022
- Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source
- Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size
- Market Share By Revenue, By Application
- Market Share By Revenue, By End User
- Market Share By Revenue
- Market Entry Barriers
- Market Trends
- The Industry Speaks
VII. Angola: Power Rental Market Landscape
- Country Profile
- Market Measurements.
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022
- Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source
- Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size
- Market Share By Revenue, By Application
- Market Share By Revenue, By End User
- Market Share By Revenue
- Market Entry Barriers
- The Industry Speaks
VIII. Mozambique Power Rental Market Landscape
- Country Profile
- Market Measurements.
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2022
- Market Share By Revenue, By Fuel Source
- Market Share By Revenue, By Generator Size
- Market Share By Revenue, By Application
- Market Share By Revenue, By End User
- Market Share By Revenue
- Market Trends
- The Industry Speaks
IX. Key Organizations
- Aggreko
- Caterpillar
- Smart Energy Solutions
- SAKR Power Generation
X. Strategic Recommendations
