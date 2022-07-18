North American Scaffolding Market Report 2022, with Company Profiles of BrandSafway, The Brock Group and Sunbelt Rentals Scaffold Services

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 North American Scaffolding Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The numbers included in the report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the scaffolding market in the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2021 until 2028.
This study captures the following information on the North American scaffolding market:
- Total Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)
- Segmentation Revenues for Labor vs. Rental vs. Direct Sales, 2021
- Scaffolding Sales Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)
- Scaffolding Rental Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)
- Total Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2021
- Total Market Share and Revenues, by Application, 2021 (Industrial vs. Commercial)
- Industrial Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)
- Industrial Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2021
- Commercial Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)
- Commercial Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2021
- Market Share by Country, by Revenues, 2021
- Market Share by Material, by Revenues, 2021 (Steel vs. Aluminum vs. Wood)
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market and Product Trends
- Market Landscape
- Supplier Landscape
- Trends by End Use
- Quotes by Industry Participants
Companies Mentioned
- BrandSafway
- The Brock Group
- Sunbelt Rentals Inc.
- Excel Modular Scaffold
- Apache Industrial Services Inc.
- Lynn
- United Scaffolding
- American Scaffolding
- ATPAC
- Associated Scaffolding
- Brewer Equipment Co.
- Scaffolding Solutions
- Global Scaffolding and Insulation
- Waco Scaffolding and Equipment co.
- Haynes Scaffolding and Supply Inc.
- Universal Builders Supply Inc.
- BETCO Scaffolds
- Scaffold Resource
- East Coast Rigging & Scaffolding
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research Scope
II. Methodology
III. Definitions
IV. Segmentation
V. Executive Summary
a. Major Data Points
b. Revenues by end user
c. Major trends
d. Competitive factors
VI. Market Drivers
IV. Market Restraints
V. Market Trends
a. Canada: Industrial segment
b. Manufacturing
c. Scaffolding sales
d. Incorporating software tools and digitalization
e. Product trends
f. Trends: Labor and rental
g. Trends by end users
h. Service and trust-driven
i. Increased focus on safety
VI. Market Opportunities
VII. Market Data
a. North American revenue forecast (2021-2028)
b. Segmentation by labor, rental & direct sales, 2021
c. Revenue forecast, scaffolding sales (2021-2028)
d. Revenue forecast, scaffolding rental (2021-2028)
e. Market share by company revenues, total market, 2021
f. Market share by application, by revenues, 2021
g. North American revenue forecast, industrial segment (2021-2028)
h. Market share by company revenues, industrial segment, 2021
i. North American revenue forecast, commercial segment (2021-2028)
j. Market share by company revenues, commercial segment, 2021
k. Market share by country, by revenues, 2021
l. Market share by end user application, by revenues, 2021
m. Market share by material, by revenues, 2021
n. Market share by product type, by revenues, 2021
VIII. Company profiles
a. BrandSafway
b. The Brock Group
c. Sunbelt Rentals Scaffold Services, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dmikm
