North American Scaffolding Market Report 2022, with Company Profiles of BrandSafway, The Brock Group and Sunbelt Rentals Scaffold Services

The numbers included in the report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the scaffolding market in the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2021 until 2028.

This study captures the following information on the North American scaffolding market:

Total Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

Segmentation Revenues for Labor vs. Rental vs. Direct Sales, 2021

Scaffolding Sales Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

Scaffolding Rental Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

Total Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2021

Total Market Share and Revenues, by Application, 2021 (Industrial vs. Commercial)

Industrial Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

Industrial Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2021

Commercial Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

Commercial Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2021

Market Share by Country, by Revenues, 2021

Market Share by Material, by Revenues, 2021 (Steel vs. Aluminum vs. Wood)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market and Product Trends

Market Landscape

Supplier Landscape

Trends by End Use

Quotes by Industry Participants

Companies Mentioned

BrandSafway

The Brock Group

Sunbelt Rentals Inc.

Excel Modular Scaffold

Apache Industrial Services Inc.

Lynn

United Scaffolding

American Scaffolding

ATPAC

Associated Scaffolding

Brewer Equipment Co.

Scaffolding Solutions

Global Scaffolding and Insulation

Waco Scaffolding and Equipment co.

Haynes Scaffolding and Supply Inc.

Universal Builders Supply Inc.

BETCO Scaffolds

Scaffold Resource

East Coast Rigging & Scaffolding

Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope



II. Methodology



III. Definitions



IV. Segmentation



V. Executive Summary

a. Major Data Points

b. Revenues by end user

c. Major trends

d. Competitive factors



VI. Market Drivers



IV. Market Restraints



V. Market Trends

a. Canada: Industrial segment

b. Manufacturing

c. Scaffolding sales

d. Incorporating software tools and digitalization

e. Product trends

f. Trends: Labor and rental

g. Trends by end users

h. Service and trust-driven

i. Increased focus on safety



VI. Market Opportunities



VII. Market Data

a. North American revenue forecast (2021-2028)

b. Segmentation by labor, rental & direct sales, 2021

c. Revenue forecast, scaffolding sales (2021-2028)

d. Revenue forecast, scaffolding rental (2021-2028)

e. Market share by company revenues, total market, 2021

f. Market share by application, by revenues, 2021

g. North American revenue forecast, industrial segment (2021-2028)

h. Market share by company revenues, industrial segment, 2021

i. North American revenue forecast, commercial segment (2021-2028)

j. Market share by company revenues, commercial segment, 2021

k. Market share by country, by revenues, 2021

l. Market share by end user application, by revenues, 2021

m. Market share by material, by revenues, 2021

n. Market share by product type, by revenues, 2021



VIII. Company profiles

a. BrandSafway

b. The Brock Group

c. Sunbelt Rentals Scaffold Services, LLC



