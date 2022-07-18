Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal Opens in Rochester, New York, Featuring the Astanza Trinity

Rochester, New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal, Rochester’s newest laser tattoo removal provider, is now serving individuals interested in removing or modifying their unwanted tattoos. The up-and-coming tattoo removal specialty practice uses the Astanza Trinity triple-wavelength laser to target the broadest range of pigments and remove all multicolored tattoos. Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal’s services include complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos.

“We are so excited to open our doors and start helping people erase or alter their existing tattoos,” said Jordan Curran, owner. “It’s surreal to be at this stage and begin treating clients. Rethink started as an idea to help others restore confidence in their appearance, and to see that idea come to life has been such an awesome experience. But what’s more, is seeing the transformation our clients go through after removing a tattoo they hated or even fading a tattoo down so a client can get a cover-up tattoo they actually love.”

Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal uses the Astanza Trinity laser to deliver safe treatments and unparalleled results. The Trinity system combines two fully-powered lasers: a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and Q-switched Ruby laser. Together, these lasers create the Trinity, and produce three essential wavelengths (1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm) and intense peak power for effective, full-spectrum removal. Unlike traditional lasers, the Trinity’s 694 nm ruby wavelength specifically targets and removes bright blue and green pigments that other lasers can’t. Furthermore, the Trinity can safely treat all skin types and features a square flat-top homogenized beam profile for even energy distribution and minimized treatment overlap.

“When you pair industry-leading technology with a commitment to great results, you get a business like Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “Jordan, Mat, and the team at Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal are extremely passionate about helping their clients feel confident in their skin, and their investment in the Trinity is proof of the dedication they have to ensure their clients receive the best care.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal is offering 25% off laser tattoo removal treatments and 40% off laser tattoo removal packages through July 31, 2022.

About Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal

Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal focuses on removing and modifying unwanted tattoos to help restore confidence. Rethink is self-love, its impermanence, its forgiveness. In addition to completely removing tattoos, Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal also fades tattoos in preparation for a cover-up and selectively removes parts of a tattoo while leaving the surrounding art intact.

Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal offers free consultations and tattoo assessments. To book an appointment, visit https://rethinklasertattooremoval.com/, call (585) 201-8370, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Rethink Laser Tattoo Removal is located at 121 Park Ave. Suite 250, Rochester, NY 14607.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field.

Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.